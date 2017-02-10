Batman has found its new director

Another win for mediocrity. Reply

Thread

Link

dawn of the planet of the apes is an awesome action flick. no mediocrity here. it would be just like ontd to pretend this is shitty news lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

To each their own. Personally I did not enjoy Dawn of the Planet of the Apes at all. Watched it after I saw all the positive reviews it had gotten but it did zilch for me.



And honestly if this Batman movie can work its way up to mediocre it's already better than the last few DC movies and I love DC. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Totally agree, fantastic movie in unexpected ways Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean....... okay.... Reply

Thread

Link

glad they got him to agree, now they better make that deal happen.



betting money right now that this'll be the first truly great DCEU movie. Reply

Thread

Link



https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/the_le go_batman_movie/ is it rly gonna top this tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i mean, probably not lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Honestly as long as Affleck is in the Batsuit it will be a mess. He was the wrong choice right from the beginning.



The DCEU is such a disaster right now. WonderWoman is the only thing that looks good at this point. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

gr8 Reply

Thread

Link

The Babadook, The Blair Witch, The Batman



please turn batman into a found footage horror movie lmao Reply

Thread

Link

here for it tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Cool. I'm glad Ben decided that pulling a Tommy Wiseau wasn't for him. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm glad it's not Snyder Reply

Thread

Link

It's a meh from me :/



TBH... I'm holding out hope they scrap the whole thing after Aquaman... just... scrap it and start over (I lowkey think Ben will leave and make them start over) Reply

Thread

Link

Are they really going to rewrite the whole screenplay?? :/ Reply

Thread

Link