Batman has found its new director
BREAKING: 'The Batman' has found a new director https://t.co/BXvbbY4kRj— Variety (@Variety) February 11, 2017
Matt Reeves, director of Cloverfield and War & Dawn of the Planet of the Apes will be taking over directing duties from Ben Affleck.
Source
And honestly if this Batman movie can work its way up to mediocre it's already better than the last few DC movies and I love DC.
betting money right now that this'll be the first truly great DCEU movie.
The DCEU is such a disaster right now. WonderWoman is the only thing that looks good at this point.
please turn batman into a found footage horror movie lmao
TBH... I'm holding out hope they scrap the whole thing after Aquaman... just... scrap it and start over (I lowkey think Ben will leave and make them start over)