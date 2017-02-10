Katy Perry Proclaims a New Era of 'Purposeful Pop'
We gonna call this era Purposeful Pop. 👁 https://t.co/fCllqtlRTm— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) 10 February 2017
Is Katy Perry's new single the first major pop song about fake news? The once-carefree star is getting political https://t.co/5vI4mDQXlx pic.twitter.com/WrHmfkZvfg— Los Angeles Times (@latimes) 10 February 2017
-Katy Perry's new political song which has yet to reach #1 on itunes is the first political pop song this year
-Song about fake news
-Scheduled to perform on Grammy's this sunday
-Bio now reads "Artist. Activist. Conscious"
lol ive always wondered, what is the story behind this gif?
But Sunday, Perry's fear of the other F-word appeared to have diminished. "A feminist? Um, yeah, actually," she responded. "I used to not really understand what that word meant, and now that I do, it just means that I love myself as a female and I also love men."
she wasn't educated on what the term meant, she believed the misconceptions, then became aware. what more do you want from her?
I appreciate all attempts to raise awareness for some good.
my first thought
i mean she's not rly a big name but she released an album more critically acclaimed than most favs about how mad she is that she's perceived as this cute, harassable little girl instead of the musician/producer she actually is.
like here's a song about deforestation
yeah, no. people have been singing about propaganda since its inception, so...