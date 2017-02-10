Katy Perry Proclaims a New Era of 'Purposeful Pop'

'Purposeful Pop' .... spare us, please. Reply

better than other artists who won't take a stand ever ahem Reply

lol ive always wondered, what is the story behind this gif? Reply

LOL suprised she didn't put "woke" in her bio instead of conscious Reply

lol me too I was expecting it Reply

She did RT something about woke-pop! Reply

good fucking god Reply

someone took a trip to thesaurus.com! Reply

how can she do this while ignoring that her first song was pro-gay-suicide and extremely homophobic? Reply

honestly this is such a good point.... she released a song a decade ago, in a different social climate so like... she should just give up trying for forever. if only she made as little mistakes as a person with a pokeman icon on livejournal Reply

i love the idea that "ur so gay" was an okay message for a song in the year 2008 or whenever it came out. she's performed it as recently as 4 and a half years ago at concerts and has never apologized or rebuked it! Reply

She would arguably still be a nobody if not for those first two hits that were entirely predicated on homophobia. Don't you think that at warrants an apology or at least some kind of acknowledgement of she's gonna start specifically marketing herself as woke? Reply

i guess she sees money in "being woke" good for her i guess Reply

how can she go and change as a person? Do you not have any social interaction outside of the internet or something? Reply

try hard post. also the song isn't about 'fake news' lol... Reply

@latimes and let them know sis! Reply

Ok miss I'm not a feminist Reply

that comment was from 2012.. this is from 2014. stay in the present please.



But Sunday, Perry's fear of the other F-word appeared to have diminished. "A feminist? Um, yeah, actually," she responded. "I used to not really understand what that word meant, and now that I do, it just means that I love myself as a female and I also love men."



she wasn't educated on what the term meant, she believed the misconceptions, then became aware. what more do you want from her? Reply

She still doesn't know what it means and has to qualify it by saying she's not one of those ~man hating feminists. Reply

At this point I will take anyone speaking up about fake news. Reply

She does not seem happy that the song isn't doing well while the Zayn and Taylor one is ahead of her. Earlier tonight she posted a video from the studio on her instagram stories where she had a clip of another new song. Reply

very good point. she also blinked 3 times. clearly she's shook at zayn and taylor. the signs are all there. Reply

Well she also tweeted a picture with all the countries where her song is #1 on iTunes and was like "come on America". Reply

lmao Reply

If only the song wasn't shit Reply

even if it comes off sus because of the timing and everything i appreciate she's at least more vocal than most of her contemporaries (icu swift) Reply

that being said the song is trash and her hits era is probably over but thanks for trying sis Reply

Lmao! Yeah, this song does nothing for me.



Edited at 2017-02-11 04:51 am (UTC)

Damn the album hasn't even come out yet sis. Don't discard her just yet. Reply

Agreed.

I appreciate all attempts to raise awareness for some good. Reply

since she's claiming the activist label now, she better lay off the racist shit for once Reply

my first thought Reply

grimes can and did do it better Reply

who Reply

i mean she's not rly a big name but she released an album more critically acclaimed than most favs about how mad she is that she's perceived as this cute, harassable little girl instead of the musician/producer she actually is.









like here's a song about deforestation Reply

