The Graham Norton Show: Whoopi Goldberg, Denzel Washington, Keanu Reeves, Jamie Dornan


-Whoopi talks about how she did a show for Steven Spielberg
-Jamie Dornan talks about his first gig at 4 years old
-Whoopi talks about pubic hair
-Keanu talks about how he doesn't age
-Keanu talks about John Wick 2
-Keanu talks about Bill and Ted 3
-Jamie says that there is more sex in the new 50 shades and they are all like 'MORE???? Oh, Jamie doesn't speak.'
-Jamie talks about orgasm sound
-Whoopi says they never gave her sex scenes


-Denzel gave Whoopi her first Oscar
-Denzel talks about his play

