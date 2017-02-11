The Graham Norton Show: Whoopi Goldberg, Denzel Washington, Keanu Reeves, Jamie Dornan
-Whoopi talks about how she did a show for Steven Spielberg
-Jamie Dornan talks about his first gig at 4 years old
-Whoopi talks about pubic hair
-Keanu talks about how he doesn't age
-Keanu talks about John Wick 2
-Keanu talks about Bill and Ted 3
-Jamie says that there is more sex in the new 50 shades and they are all like 'MORE???? Oh, Jamie doesn't speak.'
-Jamie talks about orgasm sound
-Whoopi says they never gave her sex scenes
-Denzel gave Whoopi her first Oscar
-Denzel talks about his play
source
Last red chair story felt weak tho =/
I'm glad Denzel got to be on a show to promote Viola
, himself and the movieand that little bitch he's competing for the leading actor not. I'm still cautiously awaiting the end of may, Graham was always over the heels with human abomination depp, let's see what'll happen
i fucking love that this is becoming a franchise
I haven't watched but ilh forever he's so cute and shy all the time
...I don't know that that's true, bro. I saw it last night and it didn't feel like more...or maybe the scenes were just more boring, idk. Because the Beyoncé/ice cube thing in the first movie was actually kinda hot, and there's just an awful lot of basic-ass missionary in this one. Maybe there were technically more scenes in the second one, but they were shorter. I was just kinda making Pam's face the entire time:
so I wasn't really timing it.
Keanu remains adorbs. <3 John Wick 2 was so fun.
why does jamie dornan look awful right now?
this better not be bogus so help me god