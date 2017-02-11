The Graham Norton Show: Whoopi Goldberg, Denzel Washington, Keanu Reeves, Jamie Dornan



-Whoopi talks about how she did a show for Steven Spielberg

-Jamie Dornan talks about his first gig at 4 years old

-Whoopi talks about pubic hair

-Keanu talks about how he doesn't age

-Keanu talks about John Wick 2

-Keanu talks about Bill and Ted 3

-Jamie says that there is more sex in the new 50 shades and they are all like 'MORE???? Oh, Jamie doesn't speak.'

-Jamie talks about orgasm sound

-Whoopi says they never gave her sex scenes



-Denzel gave Whoopi her first Oscar-Denzel talks about his play