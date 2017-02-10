"Cash Me Outside" Girl Returns to Dr. Phil: "You Were Nothing Before I Came on This Show"
Basically, she made a lot of progress at the ranch she was sent to, but then reverted right back to her messy ways when she was back in her mother's care.
look at how gassed up she is, look at how people remember who dr phil is now, everything is WRONG
also when and why did she as a meme start happening? i clearly remember watching her first episode last year and was surprised at how it exploded this year
White kids are even worse tbh
Good news is that I've noticed they either grow into better people if they stick with it, or they drop out if they're incapable of personal growth. So maybe if this girl does go into it she'll mature.
yeaaaaaah, I'm gonna pass on them both. Kid needs some tough love in the mountains somewhere without internet and tv so she can learn before she commits some crime and ruins her life and others forever and he needs to just stop it. All around stop it.
Still like her more than Dr Phil's creepy exploiting ass
It's on at the bar in NYC tonight and I'm shook