her meme was never funny



look at how gassed up she is, look at how people remember who dr phil is now, everything is WRONG Reply

Thread

Link

this is one of my fears for having kids tbh bc idt i can handle them being mean and toxic and rebellious it would make me sad lol



also when and why did she as a meme start happening? i clearly remember watching her first episode last year and was surprised at how it exploded this year Reply

Thread

Link

Usually kids don't just start being brats for no reason. This is actually a really good example of being a failure of a parent turning your kid into a brat. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

White kids are even worse tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

if you watch the episode, you'll see her MOTHER is the reason she acts like this. her mother is a POS. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

exactly Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah I'm not at all surprised she was doing well outside of her mother's care and then reverted when she got home. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao she wants to be a nurse??? i feel sorry for her patients. Reply

Thread

Link

as long as she can pass the test she can probably find a job. i know some really mean nurses :/



Edited at 2017-02-11 02:46 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I guess it depends on the school, but the nursing program can be really intense, so she might not even make it to the test itself. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nursing school is a demon. if she can graduate from that alone, kudos to her. no joke i've seen people have breakdowns over that shit. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Didn't she already drop out of middle school? I don't think she's actually ever becoming a nurse. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Charles Cullen was a horrible nurse and people knew he was probably killing patients but he kept getting hired over and over again Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I sub at my local community college and teen tech building and out of all the courses I sub for I feel like when I cover nursing (the starter courses at least), most of the kids at the start of the year are just like her. I don't know what it is about nursing that draws these kids in but it's definitely something all the teachers notice and talk about lol



Good news is that I've noticed they either grow into better people if they stick with it, or they drop out if they're incapable of personal growth. So maybe if this girl does go into it she'll mature. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

so basically a tv media whore and some girl who is growing up in the kardashian era are using each other to put their names back in the news?



yeaaaaaah, I'm gonna pass on them both. Kid needs some tough love in the mountains somewhere without internet and tv so she can learn before she commits some crime and ruins her life and others forever and he needs to just stop it. All around stop it. Reply

Thread

Link

can we uh not call a 13 yr old a whore Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i think they meant dr phil is the tv media whore lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I uh thought Dr Phil was the media whore? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao child this is going to be hard to get over and leave behind when she hits 16 (if not sooner)



Still like her more than Dr Phil's creepy exploiting ass Reply

Thread

Link

RME at the implication that her being at home with her mother is what made her behavior revert and not Dr. Phil exploiting her issues and Amurica having a good long laugh at her expense. Edit: Nevermind, this is too GD depressing to even know who is at fault.



Edited at 2017-02-11 02:52 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

if the behavior continued at home with mom, it's clearly mom that's the problem (and honestly it was always clearly mom to me). It is really depressing :/ I hate him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, you're right. I guess I was thinking along the lines that being rewarded, essentially, for her behavior has only re-enforcing it. That last video of her really drove home just how young she really is, she's still a baby. Fuck everyone involved, except for the camp because I think those people actually care. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it is all the above but the mum is a nasty piece of work Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ha ~accent~ disappeared real quick when she was at the ranch. Reply

Thread

Link

dr phil is such trash Reply

Thread

Link





'CASH ME OUSSIDE' GIRL PUNCHES AIRLINE PASSENGER pic.twitter.com/1WaxPQmvUV — ️ (@britneyscheetos) February 7, 2017 Yikes. I still don't know what the context was of her fight on that plane. Reply

Thread

Link

it looks to me like her mom got in a fight with someone and she was defending her. i mean not that punching someone is an appropriate reaction lmao



Edited at 2017-02-11 02:56 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah. I see this more of her Mom acting up rather than her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

apparently her mom was taking too long to put her stuff away and holding up the line. someone yelled at her to hurry up and that's when the fight started. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao "is this the cash me out side girl!?" "Yessss" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg this is just like the south park episode making fun of jersey shore and real housewives lmaooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm confused at the woman at the end. Is she white and got offended that the girl called her black? Idgi. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

dr phil is clearly not helping matters though. i mean she obviously hates him so it's unhealthy for her to be forced to accept his help or whatever Reply

Thread

Link

I think I see where her behaviour comes from after watching her mother in the second video, yikes. Reply

Thread

Link

mte disgusting mother Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't think revisiting him is gonna help matters, but Dr. Phil loves to exploit people. Reply

Thread

Link

lmaoo I just went to a taping of Dr Phil earlier this week Reply

Thread

Link

why did you guys give her the platform? smh Reply

Thread

Link

the remix is a legit bop tbh Reply

Thread

Link

It's on at the bar in NYC tonight and I'm shook Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

fr Reply

Parent

Thread



Link