I watched Crash the other night and thought it was Zoe Saldana the entire time, oops Reply

I'm offended on behalf of thandie newton, she deserves better than this lol Reply

I am sorry you watched Crash Reply

It was for a BOGUS assignment in a class about diversity. Like, can you choose the most BASIC movie? "ah, I'll just get them to watch Crash" I am so pissed I am paying for this garbage program (the social work diploma better be worth it haha) Reply

omg why, I don't want to have to watch this shit. Reply

Give her all the roles Reply

As long as she does S2 of Westworld!! Reply

she's the best part about westworld Reply

Miles tattooed the lovely @thandienewton today. Thank you for the ice cream 😀🍦 pic.twitter.com/psaG8QhH9T — Frith Street Tattoo (@FrithStTattoo) February 10, 2017



Apparently she also got a tat! Reply

That guy looks uncannily like my old boss, except with a ton of tattoos obviously. Reply

arent they already filming Reply

I don't like Star Wars, but would watch for the flawless Thandie Newton. Reply

Nice .... I still have no interest ... i'll live and let live in these side stories but idgi Reply

ANYTHING to break up the same old brunette white pixie sized lead Reply

I'd be happy if she got it. I still won't care enough to watch but I'd be happy. Reply

are they finally casting someone other than a white brunette, colour me shocked Reply

