Was Katy Perry's disco ball marketing a total failure?
If a Katy Perry song plays out of a disco ball in a park and nobody's there to hear it, does it still make a sound? https://t.co/Yfua4fRgro— The Cut (@TheCut) February 10, 2017
According to NY Mag, a Vanity Fair reporter was sent to locate the disco ball in NYC, who later joined three fans looking for it. When they finally found it, nobody else was there. After over an hour no more than 6 people approached the bench it was chained to.
Meanwhile in San Francisco, the ball was never found by the fans. A journalist finally stumbled upon it and as it turns out, nobody else was there either.
For all 3 fans in ONTD, did u guys went looking 4 it jw
Also I'm lazy lmao
And what's the point? It's no Pokemon Go lol