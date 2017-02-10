Was Katy Perry's disco ball marketing a total failure?

Lol I feel like those campaigns just don't work. I'm always too lazy. Reply

She trended for two days this week on Twitter. I think that reaches a lot more people than a mirror ball in a park. Some stunts work and some don't. None of that really matters, it's all about radio play and sales in the long run. Reply

i can't imagine anyone would go find a disco ball just to hear a song lol. maybe if there was a chance you could meet her too, then sure. Reply

lol I already forgot she had a new song out. Reply

I mean, that's a lot of work for very little reward, idk what musician it is. Reply

her song sucks so this comes as no surprise Reply

I'm pretty ambivalent on Katy (though I definitely respect the hell out of her being so open about her politics and putting her money where her mouth is) but this article (not the post) is so extra. I think they did a similar one on people showing up to buy IVY Park the day it came out. Reply

There was one in Sydney but it's too damn hot to go outside.



Also I'm lazy lmao



And what's the point? It's no Pokemon Go lol Reply

Omfg right? For the first time this summer I have my aircon up to 26 and it's cold af in here somehow Reply

I read that and chortled because who the fuck is going outside in Sydney in this weather??? Reply

She his a disco ball, chained to a bench, in hopes people would go look for it? Reply

Teenage Dream was her peak Reply

Tbh it seems like a lot of effort to just hear a snippet of a song. Reply

were they trying to mimic the success of pokemon go which went out of style like 5 months ago Reply

it would be different if it played the entire song (pretty sure it was just a snippet) and it wasn't coming out less than 24 hours later. I would probably do it for Britney tbh haha Reply

I thought it was the whole song, I would be pissed if it turned out to be a snippet and I made the effort to get there lol Reply

How are they not gonna play the whole song? Lol this was so dumb. Reply

I usually stay out of Katie posts because I don't really care for her, but have y'all seen her new merch? It's almost identical to gaga's 🤔👀 Reply

I will always love the moose's expression in this gif Reply

