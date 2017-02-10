Moonlight To Hit UK Theatres in less than a week!

Excited for you UK ONTDers! It's a beautiful film. The aesthetic is gorgeous, the story is compelling, and I spent a bunch of it crying. This movie and Other People are my two favorite films of last year by leaps and bounds. Reply

just watched this recently and it's so good! i heard it was slow and there wasn't much talking but ida i found interesting the whole time Reply

I agree there wasnt much talking but i loved that about it. So much was said through what was unsaid. I feel like ive never seen such a stunning display of ensemble acting Reply

Far and away the best movie of 2016 (Nocturama is close so I guess not so far but slay)



if you're in the UK and downloaded it you better run your ass to the theater for a real watch and not be a flop Reply

It's on OnDemand if you have Verizon. Might watch it this weekend. Reply

South America is getting it on the 23rd.



my ass is definitely going to see it but it's annoying to wait so much for some films. Hidden Figures opened this week, Moana was on January the 19th and if it hadn't been so successful with critics YOU KNOW we wouldn't get Moonlight Reply

Fuck yeah, enjoy it when it comes! Reply

Watch the movie for the first time two days ago and I really enjoyed it. Also saw hidden figures, la la land, Moana and Jackie! All great and enjoyable movies. Reply

I saw it twice in theaters. I need a DVD release date because I preordered it on bluray but I have no date announced. Reply

Barry was taking about he was in a European country recently (forgot exactly where) and that his face was literally everywhere and there was a lot of talk about him and the movie to his surprise which is really nice to hear. Reply

Really gorgeous film--the ending was a bit abrupt, though. I thought something had happened to the film for a second before the credits started rolling, lol.



I can't recommend it enough. Reply

Yeah. When it ended I was like "That's it?" Reply

Yeah, my friend in Wales has been flipping out forever now. I really hope that his local theater will get it! I'm super excited for him Reply

after listening to a scathing review on the brett easton ellis podcast i was pleasantly surprised. one of his biggest criticisms was that the main character didn't have any characteristics or traits other than being pitiable (his words) and that he would have connected with and empathized more with him more if he had been passionate about something (art, music i guess) but i think it was more realistic for someone in his situation to not have any hobbies or interests other than like…. surviving… when was he supposed to take up drawing, in btwn getting mercilessly picked on and taking care of his mother? most people don't have something like that in their lives, when their sole focus is making it thru. anyways, like i said i was pleasantly surprised and of course it was shot beautifully and the ending was really nice. Reply

I have to agree with you. Reply

i think pitiable is such a weird word to describe chiron...i would never use it. like you feel sorry about his circumstances but i didn't pity him.



channeling your sadness & trauma into the arts is certainly a way to deal for many people but we've seen it so many times already and like you said, it's sometimes realistic not to. idk i LOVED the movie and disagree with that podcast's points. interesting to see that take on the movie though. Reply

it was super interesting. he was mainly comparing it to king cobra as two gay films, one directed by a gay guy and the other directed by a straight guy, and the former being more progressive. worth checking out if you can handle brett (he is not beloved here...) Reply

