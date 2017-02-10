Moonlight To Hit UK Theatres in less than a week!




*Posters go up in Birmingham in preparation for the release of "Moonlight".
*Moonlight's UK release date is February 17.



New UK trailer released!


Plus, Barry Bond accepting award for "Best Director" at the AAFCA awards.


*He quotes Solange
*Says a director is only as good as the people he/she works with
*He talks about the "Shirley card":

Th Shirley card is what color film photo labs used in the 40s and 50s to calibrate colors for printing. The image they used was a woman named Shirley. Hence the name "Shirley card" and this method was used for years. However, dark skin absorbs the light, so Barry didn't go with the usual powdered look that is standard for the Shirley card. Instead he had the make up team use shea butter and oils. This allowed him to give the characters the beautiful shiny look they had for the film.


Bonus: It's Trevante Rhodes' birthday.
*Moonlight twitter wishes him happy birthday.



