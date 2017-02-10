Moonlight To Hit UK Theatres in less than a week!
@BandryBarry #Moonlight is causing a stir in Birmingham, England @custardfactory pic.twitter.com/8ARfJoXTsW— ian sergeant (@iashent) February 9, 2017
*Posters go up in Birmingham in preparation for the release of "Moonlight".
*Moonlight's UK release date is February 17.
New UK trailer released!
Plus, Barry Bond accepting award for "Best Director" at the AAFCA awards.
So @BandryBarry just quoted @solangeknowles and I went to heaven. Accepting best director from John Singleton. #Moonlight #AAFCAawards pic.twitter.com/cwE4lyDeQN— Tre'vell Anderson (@TrevellAnderson) February 9, 2017
*He quotes Solange
*Says a director is only as good as the people he/she works with
*He talks about the "Shirley card":
Th Shirley card is what color film photo labs used in the 40s and 50s to calibrate colors for printing. The image they used was a woman named Shirley. Hence the name "Shirley card" and this method was used for years. However, dark skin absorbs the light, so Barry didn't go with the usual powdered look that is standard for the Shirley card. Instead he had the make up team use shea butter and oils. This allowed him to give the characters the beautiful shiny look they had for the film.
Bonus: It's Trevante Rhodes' birthday.
*Moonlight twitter wishes him happy birthday.
Happy birthday, Trevante! Keep shining. ✨ #MOONLIGHT pic.twitter.com/gAiFZ2bMBN— MOONLIGHT Movie (@moonlightmov) February 10, 2017
SOURCE
SOURCE
SOURCE
SOURCE
SOURCE
ONTD, Have you see it? Will you?
I agree there wasnt much talking but i loved that about it. So much was said through what was unsaid. I feel like ive never seen such a stunning display of ensemble acting
if you're in the UK and downloaded it you better run your ass to the theater for a real watch and not be a flop
my ass is definitely going to see it but it's annoying to wait so much for some films. Hidden Figures opened this week, Moana was on January the 19th and if it hadn't been so successful with critics YOU KNOW we wouldn't get Moonlight
I can't recommend it enough.
channeling your sadness & trauma into the arts is certainly a way to deal for many people but we've seen it so many times already and like you said, it's sometimes realistic not to. idk i LOVED the movie and disagree with that podcast's points. interesting to see that take on the movie though.