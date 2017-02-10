Hold on to your bits and your nips, ONTD - things are starting to get interesting in Trumpland. Sean Spicer and the White House are melting down, I LIVE!





CNN now has sources who have corroborated that some of the communications discussed in the infamous dossier did, in fact, happen. It's important to note that these sources are not actually speaking to the golden parts of the dossier (yet) but that doesn't matter, Trump and Spicer called the entire thing fake news a month ago and clearly, at least some parts of it, are real. I expect as the S.S. Trump begins to sink further we will being to get a more study flow of golden corroborations. Jim Sciutto gleefully read Sean Spicer's insane statement in regards to CNN's new evidence, it was beautiful. Stay tuned, kids!

