Lorac cosmetics announces Pirates of the Caribbean makeup

I guess this would make sense if Kaya was in the promotion. But the whole franchise was based off an amusement ride so this isn't so much of stretch to me.

I'm kinda interested in seeing the colors and what they do with it. I'm thinking it might be jewel-toned.

So a ton of black eyeliner?

not me just realizing they're still making these movies



i thought they only made like 3? which # are they on now? Reply

they've made 4, the 5th one is out this year

I hate these movies so much because they're terrible and have always been terrible but mostly because this was was my favorite Disneyland ride as a kid and they continue to ruin it with this franchise

Edited at 2017-02-10 11:29 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-02-10 11:29 pm (UTC) Reply

the ride is one of my favs. i love the smell inside the disneyland ride, give me a room mist of that over a makeup collection tbh.

I don't trust ride mist or wetness anymore. I was on a ride at six flags and we went past the water and I felt a cold splash on my face. I thought it was part of the ride, but it turned out some guy vomited. I washed my face with the quickness after havin a mini meltdown after the ride.

omg

i love the smell too. i'd buy a candle of it.

i never got the appeal of this ride tbh. I never ride it unless other people wantt to. its so boring!

when it's hot af outside it's great since the line moves so fast

I always liked the submarine ride, for the mermaids.

I love it because it gives us 15 minutes to relax. One time, my friend and I got an ENTIRE boat to ourselves. That was the best time ever on that ride.

really tryna grab that female demographic huh

i love nautical shit, if depp wasn't involved in the new movie i would probably be very into this but I can't in good conscience support anything in this franchise anymore, monetarily or otherwise, which is a shame because I really did love it

I'm not into any franchise that has Johnny Depp. Icky.

Reply

Johnny will somehow make money off this so they can keep it.

mte

why

lmao no and Lorac of all brands?

Can we have a makeup post?



I'm looking for a red that will go w/my skin tone and I'm kind of olive. NYX's "rust" looks more brown on me, so that's out of the question. I'm assuming UD's "gash" will be the same. Reply

I couldn't find a decent red either and finally I just ended up making my own by blending like the tiniest bit of the pink over the orangey red from the UD electric palette and then UD Half Baked and then a little bit of the metallic brown next to HB in the naked palette I forget the name.

Hm, I have a decent pink I can probably mix with orange. Thanks, bb! I just want my emo days to be back but the blush I used for eyeshadow is long gone

have you looked at make up geek or sugarpill?

Johnny Depp can choke on it after he shoots himself out of that cannon he paid two million dollars for or whatever it was.

Edited at 2017-02-10 11:42 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-02-10 11:42 pm (UTC) Reply

Link





I'm on the fence about the new Brunch-themed pro palette. I'm mostly interested because it's the pro formula. I don't think it's a full palette for woc, but I'm interested in some the individual colors. The names make me hungry.



This is weird for Lorac. Even them announcing it so early is odd for them, since just came out with an "California Dreaming" and a pro "I Love Brunch" line without announcing them beforehand.I'm on the fence about the new Brunch-themed pro palette. I'm mostly interested because it's the pro formula. I don't think it's a full palette for woc, but I'm interested in some the individual colors. The names make me hungry. Reply

oooh I like Moonlight and French Toast the most; Gluten Free would be a good brow bone/inner corner color. I like the reds too, but not sure I could apply it well enough so I don't look like I have conjunctivitis.

i was about to comment about this! i'm really pale so i'm guessing the colors will probably show up on me *if* they do have pigment. but pastels are really hard to formulate well without them being chalky/not very pigmented so i want to wait to see how the reviews are or swatch it in store. esp after the pro 3 reviews were so mixed.



i'm mostly interested in those lavender and gray/taupey shades tbh. and the packaging is so cuteeee



the california dreaming palette also looks really cute, but i probably already have a lot of those shades. Reply

Yay beauty post!



I called a place about getting a peel today and before they could give me a price they told me I had to go in for a consultation first. Is that normal? It's a plastic surgeon's office, maybe that's just standard for everything there, but for just a chemical peel I would think you could just book an appointment. Reply

They're removing a layer of skin off your face with a chemical burn, so it's important to do it right. The full peel takes a few days to complete after you're out of their office. The main part they'll stress is to stay out of the sun, but they also have to tell you you'll shed like a snake afterwards too.

can't wait to see 300 YT gurus rave over this and then never touch it again.

istg I die every time a YT does a room tour and they pull out 92 pallets which have maybe been used once.

Lol my fave. "Wow look at this pigment", "these colors are beautiful", "this shade reminds me of x color from x brand", "check out this application y'all", "overall I really like this product and if you're looking for an x product than I would recommend trying this. I can definitely see myself adding it to my everyday routine😊"

And you never see that shit again. Not even in the monthly favorites .



And you never see that shit again. Not even in the monthly favorites . Reply

No thank you.

i guess if thats the look you wannaa go for

or don't

lmao no thanks. Unless its a pro palette, I doubt it will garner much attention.

Edited at 2017-02-11 12:06 am (UTC)



Edited at 2017-02-11 12:06 am (UTC) Reply

does depp get profits from this

no

