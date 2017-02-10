Lorac cosmetics announces Pirates of the Caribbean makeup
Lorac cosmetics announced a few days ago that it will be teaming up with Disney to create makeup to promote the new Pirates of the Caribbean movie. It will be available at Ulta and other retailers.
Disney previously worked with the makeup brand Urban Decay to promote Alice Through the Looking Glass and Oz the Great and Powerful.
i thought they only made like 3? which # are they on now?
I'm looking for a red that will go w/my skin tone and I'm kind of olive. NYX's "rust" looks more brown on me, so that's out of the question. I'm assuming UD's "gash" will be the same.
I'm on the fence about the new Brunch-themed pro palette. I'm mostly interested because it's the pro formula. I don't think it's a full palette for woc, but I'm interested in some the individual colors. The names make me hungry.
i'm mostly interested in those lavender and gray/taupey shades tbh. and the packaging is so cuteeee
the california dreaming palette also looks really cute, but i probably already have a lot of those shades.
I called a place about getting a peel today and before they could give me a price they told me I had to go in for a consultation first. Is that normal? It's a plastic surgeon's office, maybe that's just standard for everything there, but for just a chemical peel I would think you could just book an appointment.
And you never see that shit again. Not even in the monthly favorites .
