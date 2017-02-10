'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' scores extremely rare 100 in test screening
Exclusive: 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' scores extremely rare 100 in test screening https://t.co/jSSAOqTTEj pic.twitter.com/BTkRxTRWFF— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 10, 2017
It has been reported that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 has tested higher than all of the previous films from Marvel Studios' test screenings with a perfect 100. The previous highest scorers, Iron Man 3 and Avengers, both received high 90s.
I still think people are gonna love GOTG vol.2. Most people were OBSESSESSSSSEEEEDDDDD with vol. 1, so...
This is the 15th MCU film... so it being the first one to score so high is kinda surprising yeah
it has mostly Oscar winners/nominees attached to it.
