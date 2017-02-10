'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' scores extremely rare 100 in test screening

the power of baby groot! Reply

okay but Iron Man 3 isn't one of the ALL-TIME GREATS so this doesn't really prove anything

lol right

IronMan 3 was still riding The Avengers hype wave. So I'm guessing that's part of it.



I still think people are gonna love GOTG vol.2. Most people were OBSESSESSSSSEEEEDDDDD with vol. 1, so... Reply

Well, shit. But I'm not that surprised because the first one was well received.

he tries too hard, it's become annoying

I agree.

mte

He's always been like this lol. Weird how people are just noticing.

He's the male JLaw

waiting for those gifs tbh

he's so fucking ugly lol



he's like the male khloe kardashian no matter how much weight he loses ultimately its his ugly fucking face thats the problem like he's not even distinctive looking enough to be ugly yet somehow he is?? UGH Reply

His gun hoarding, Jesus saved me, is more offensive Trump called himself a star than Trump saying he wants to molest a woman make a pic more clear than 100 🍑🍑🍑.

And he seems kind of unbalanced in the lower part of the body so triple pass. Sorry Reply

Hmmm so Marvel stans liked the film, wow so surprising!

If it was that simple a perfect 100 wouldn't be 'extremely rare'.

Doing a test screening with only Marvel fans... defeats the whole point of a studio doing test screening in the first place???



This is the 15th MCU film... so it being the first one to score so high is kinda surprising yeah Reply

i tried googling but couldnt find a score for CA: CW. but looks like now i'm def seeing this one in the theaters! baby groooooot

Is that shopped?!

no girl. The bulge is real



He needs one size bigger for his pants. He's doing this one purpose.

All aboard the hype train, choo choo.

i'm still waiting for marvel to make a better movie than CA:TWS tbh

This. What could have been if they didn't change the plans for CA 3...

It cannot be done.

Amen

Meh, I liked the first GotG and the first Avengers more than TWS and Civil War was on par (those 4 + the first Iron Man are my top 5)

Same. We'll be waiting forever, sis.

mte

Yup. That movie is amazing.

Same, is my fave

They can't. Civil War was a valiant attempt, but I think decades from now, WS will be unanimously agreed to be the magnum opus of the franchise.

Praying for Black Panther to be the one tbh.



it has mostly Oscar winners/nominees attached to it. Reply

Here for it, but keeping my expectations at a reasonable level.

smh more paid Marvel shills

only marvel movie i care about tbh

suicide squad eat your heart out

don't name that movie

why not

it sucks Reply

