February 10th, 2017, 05:42 pm lumosofmylife Sabrina Carpenter - Thumbs (Music Video) Youtubeyas disney queen! cute video but the lip syncing was awful.
She also has that movie coming out so I hope that's a success for her!
I've heard this all over the radio this week.
She really is a talented girl. I watched the video then decided to look up live stuff from her and she's got that it factor whatever that means. I hope she doesn't get trapped into Disney
i mean, she could've just said "their" lmao
I'm so happy GMW is over. Now I can act as if it never happened.