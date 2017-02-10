February 10th, 2017, 10:05 pm nanasdiary New trailer for Tupac biopic "All Eyez On Me" Hits theaters 6/16Sourcewill it include the rape accusation, i don't know if it impacted his life much so they could justify skipping it for brevity even if that isn't the real reason Tagged: black celebrities, music / musician (rap and hip-hop) Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 7979 comments Add comment
I always wonder though if they were alive, would they be making the same kind of Future, Young Thug kind of music? It would be so interesting to know how it would be now. I feel that way about so many black artists who unfortunately died young.
Also Diddy would've killed Biggies career, no doubt.
idk if biggie's career would have survived bad boy tanking but I can see him having the same kind of career as, like, method man
nobody can match biggie's flow
tupac's songs weren't actually that good imo
But between those two exclusively, Tupac.
Everything else, Tupac.
I still can't believe that two Hollywood murders are unsolved cases.
Biggies funeral was on mtv but overall I felt like it didn't stay in the news long.
Edit: I forgot they covered pac's hospital stay until I read a comment above.
I remember Kurt cobain and Selena's deaths a lot more.
Then I remember Tupac, and then Biggie, and then Aaliyah.
So weird how many people with a lasting imprint in pop culture went out in 7 years of one another.
Biggie's death brought about a lot of guilt, even from the media. Like the acknowledgement of how ridiculous the feud was was pretty instantaneous. And then his album dropped and it was everywhere. He died in '97 which was a big ol' year of high profile death so I remember it seeming like it was just one thing after another after he died....ala '07 or '16.
I remember being a little kid and seeing the reports on Mtv News.
I'll watch it my sister was in love with him, now it's john legend.
tupac
Definitely seeing this.
Was the young woman supposed to be Jada? Are they gonna cover Jada at all? This is the first time I'm hearing about this movie and I have so many questions
It was a rape trial and conviction, he went to jail, calling it just an accusation minimizes it