I'm west coast and from the bay so obviously Pac. I feel like there hasn't been a single day in my whole life that has gone by without managing to hear him one way or another. Reply

Thread

Link

i have to go w biggie. tupac was sexy tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Tupac, for sure Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Definitely Tupac.



I always wonder though if they were alive, would they be making the same kind of Future, Young Thug kind of music? It would be so interesting to know how it would be now. I feel that way about so many black artists who unfortunately died young. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wonder if tupac+biggie hadn't been killed would we have ever got kanye/backpack rappers or would his rap be deemed to soft? imo after they were murdered gangster rap reduced in popularity. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Honestly theres a good chance they would've been hasbeens, unless they both managed to pull a Jay Z. It's not like anyone is checking for music from Snoop or Mace tbh.







Also Diddy would've killed Biggies career, no doubt. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel like Tupac would've went the jay-z route, been a power couple with someone and "retired" from music but still feature from time to time. Biggie would've went the Dre route. Not a lot of albums but a lot of bops and features, maybe take on one protege. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think pac might have kept acting, like ice cube or someone, or he could have ended up with a jay z-type career.



idk if biggie's career would have survived bad boy tanking but I can see him having the same kind of career as, like, method man Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

fellow californian here, and tupac, no question. i didn't hear as much biggie growing up. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

tupac. i heard more biggie (seems he still has more hits in rotation too?) but i like tupac's overall discography more



Edited at 2017-02-10 10:54 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

not from the west coast but I definitely grew up listening to Tupac. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Tupac—forever and always <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol these replies



nobody can match biggie's flow Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

biggie Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I grew up on both but I always favored Tupac because he spoke on a lot of issues in his songs. I was a huge fan of his music. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I like biggie's songs more but I like pac's albums more Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Tupac. I love Changes + Dear Mama. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

biggie



tupac's songs weren't actually that good imo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fellow Californian here and I feel wrong for it but I've always enjoyed Biggie's music more lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





biggie. lol these replies... but not surprising since we're on ONTD Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

[not american] tupac, grew up on him more but they're styles were so dif i don't begrudge ppl who say both. annoying how i hear the same 1 or 2 biggie songs all the time and then like keep your head up from pac… they both had so many hits and you hear the same ones over and over Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

tupac all the way



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

UGK. :P



But between those two exclusively, Tupac. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Tupac Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

biggie was a better rapper in terms of flow but tupac was a better writer. i listen to the former more. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Tupac without question. His music is timeless. He has party music, deep music, vibe music, etc. Biggie is all party all the time. I remember after Obama won the 08 election, one of the radio stations played "Changes" literally all day, and everyone was singing along. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Musically Biggie.



Everything else, Tupac. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol smh @ ontd. Biggie all the way Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I never really got Tupac the conspiracy of him being alive kill me doe Reply

Thread

Link

What great casting though! It's nice seeing biopics putting effort into casting.



I still can't believe that two Hollywood murders are unsolved cases.



Reply

Thread

Link

about to listen to 2Pac's greatest hits. be back in 7 minutes. — jamal (@inf) May 2, 2015

Reply

Thread

Link

LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaoo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmfaooo he didnt even lie tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oop Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean, yep. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that actor really looks like him. it's creepy af Reply

Thread

Link

They did a REALLY good casting job for him. My god. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ifkr, ngl i'm a bit shook Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

idk, I see it but at the same time he's nowhere near as good looking. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

of course he's not. but they do look similar Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No ones ever going to match Tupac's dimples and lashes. He was one fine ass mofo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

idk I feel like his face is too round. something about it is off, like uncanny valley vibes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Do any of you guys have clear memories of tupac and biggie being murdered within six months of each other? What was that like? Reply

Thread

Link

I do and it was nuts 2pac dying was more shocking and was definitely the bigger loss. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i remember MTV having coverage what felt like every hour on the hour outside of the hospital where tupac was admitted (serena altschul covering it maybe??) and then when biggie died it felt like the whole (black) world stopped because the violence had taken over the genre. gangsta rap always gave me anxiety lol but that period was frightening. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I remember when big died, but not really pac. it's so weird to think about these days that biggie was only 24. like, lil uzi vert is 22 for comparison Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this. now that i'm older than them, i can't help but look at them like they were just kids. just babies! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

when i turned 26 i remember thinking holy shit i'm older than tupac was when he died. they always seem so larger than life. didn't even realize biggie was 24!!! they'll always seem older Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, I remember reading about Tupac's death in the actual physical newspaper. As a sixth or seventh grader, it was confusing, especially not really fully understanding the reasons why they were murdered. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i was six, i don't remember news on it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It started with Kurt Cobain, Selena, Pac and then Biggie for me. The Box played all their musics back to back when the they died. MTV's Kurt Loder, Serena and John Norris were always on my screens. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yes, I was in high school and everyone was just like oh shit that happened! And then iirc

Biggies funeral was on mtv but overall I felt like it didn't stay in the news long.



Edit: I forgot they covered pac's hospital stay until I read a comment above.

I remember Kurt cobain and Selena's deaths a lot more.







Edited at 2017-02-10 11:32 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my family is really young, my mom and my aunt were barely out if their teens when they had us all. my aunt LOVED tupac - definitely whatever the 90s equivalent of a stan was. i remember being woken up and taken down to the basement/living room where the tv was so that we could watch the news the night tupac was shot in vegas.



Edited at 2017-02-10 11:55 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I was unaware of Kurt Cobain's death (I turned 7 in summer 1994, and the only TV I really watched was reruns of 1960s-1970s shows on Nick-at-Nite) but I remember Selena really well, I'm from Houston and that was all over the news.



Then I remember Tupac, and then Biggie, and then Aaliyah.



So weird how many people with a lasting imprint in pop culture went out in 7 years of one another. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I remember it being surprising that Tupac died....like people thought he was invincible but since it took a few days for him to die, when the news came that he was shot it wasn't that surprising.



Biggie's death brought about a lot of guilt, even from the media. Like the acknowledgement of how ridiculous the feud was was pretty instantaneous. And then his album dropped and it was everywhere. He died in '97 which was a big ol' year of high profile death so I remember it seeming like it was just one thing after another after he died....ala '07 or '16. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I remember being a little kid and seeing the reports on Mtv News. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that is scary how much he looks like him

I'll watch it my sister was in love with him, now it's john legend.

tupac Reply

Thread

Link

OMG Danai!!!!



Definitely seeing this. Reply

Thread

Link

what's with the trippy editing Reply

Thread

Link

its crazy how much the actor looks like him Reply

Thread

Link

They did really well casting him. His face is shaped differently but the eyes are uncanny.



Was the young woman supposed to be Jada? Are they gonna cover Jada at all? This is the first time I'm hearing about this movie and I have so many questions Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah, Kat Graham (Vampire Diaries) is playing Jada Pinkett. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

tupacs rape scandal and trial was huge, like all of death row records was at court waiting for the verdict and mtv covered it every day. That's also when his music took a turn and got darker, they'll definitely cover it in the film Reply

Thread

Link

anyone else read "holler if you hear me" ? Reply

Thread

Link