Tom Cruise In Love With Secret GF: He’s ‘Thrilled’ To Finally Move On From Katie Holmes
It’s been four and a half years since Katie Holmes, 38, divorced Tom Cruise, 54. The breakup was messy, thanks in part to how public their courtship and marriage had been prior to everything crashing down in the tabloids. And it seems that the actor has learned his lesson.
A source says: "Tom Cruise has a girlfriend he’s been keeping a secret… and for good reason. The ‘Mission Impossible’ star has finally moved on from Katie Holmes and isn’t trying to put another woman through the trials and tribulations of a public romance."
Tom does not want the scrutiny of again dating in the public eye. He knows that everyone will be watching them and pick her apart and he doesn’t want to go through that again.”
source
But lbr if this is true it's def them setting it up for it to ~accidentally~ come out all Taylor & Hiddles beach date style.