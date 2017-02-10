Anthony Anderson's mom taught him how to give oral sex
Anthony Anderson's mom taught him how to give oral sex: https://t.co/yqBtFi9df9 pic.twitter.com/w3uFvPfLs6— Men's Health Mag (@MensHealthMag) February 10, 2017
Anderson states that his father didn't know how to eat pussy, so his mom took it upon herself to teach her sons the art of cunnilingus by showing them porno's and other methods.
src=https://twitter.com/MensHealthMag?r
um
That's fucking kooky, yo
RIGHT?
Edited at 2017-02-10 10:09 pm (UTC)
and so oddly shaped
it NEVER looks good on ANYONE ever