just say fuck you and hire maggie smith

the thing about doctor who is... stop getting your hopes up because it will always disappoint you. i expect nothing & am still disappointed Reply

My twitter feed is full of people campaigning for Alex Vlahos as the next doctor Reply

My vote is for Harry Lloyd, he's a good actor and has guest starred on the show before. Reply

i would like that. i have a weird love for harry lloyd that started all the way back with robin hood LOL Reply

Same ;-) I loved Will Scarlet Reply

yes yes yes poor guy needs a job too, he deserves it Reply

As a long time fan of Ben he's been on these lists since forever and he's way too good for this shit. Reply

mte Reply

tbh I hope they go for kind of an unknown like they did with Matt Smith. Reply

i can't imagine that ben whishaw would ever wanna be the doctor, he's such a private guy and i feel like he wouldn't wanna do the press circus that comes with being on doctor who



i hope they pick a complete unknown tbh. i gave up on DW during the moffat years but i wanna start back up again once he's gone Reply

Okay! @ Rupert Grint Reply

I've been wanting Richard Ayoade but I don't think he'd do it. Reply

i feel like ben whishaw's name gets thrown around every time they wanna recast the doctor Reply

after they change writers then maybe I'd consider watching again. good actors are wasted on this mess



no female doctor during moffats run ever please lmao



but yes to harry lloyd or rupert if it has to go to a white dude again Reply

