February 10th, 2017, 03:36 pm ljtryout Top 10 actors to replace Peter Capaldi on 'Doctor Who' According to some bookies the actors leading the polls are [Spoiler (click to open)]Ben Whishaw, Sacha Dhawan and Rupert Grint.Source.Prayer Circle for Hayley Atwell!!!
come on do it
i hope they pick a complete unknown tbh. i gave up on DW during the moffat years but i wanna start back up again once he's gone
after they change writers then maybe I'd consider watching again. good actors are wasted on this mess
but yes to harry lloyd or rupert if it has to go to a white dude again