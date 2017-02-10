Johnny Depp allegedly wants to build tunnels to connect his houses

Yeesh, I wouldn't want to live on a street with him. But if I had five houses, I admit I would love to have tunnels to connect them... Reply

Thread

Link





i'm honestly annoyed by his mere existence tbh i'm honestly annoyed by his mere existence tbh Reply

Thread

Link

he looks so pallid and greasy 😷 Reply

Thread

Link

It's hard to understand why anyone still finds him attractive imo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

may self-love and respect be the next trend in 2k17 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

His poor neighbor. Reply

Thread

Link

LMAO @ "despite being offered "everything" and living alone on a cul-de-sac with a guy who wants to tunnel between houses"



What a creep Reply

Thread

Link

my eccentric relative did this & it made selling the 4 properties kind of awkward Reply

Thread

Link

Motherfucker, who connects houses in a cul de sac? Who buys 5 houses in a cul de sac any damn way? Don't you have commissions to pay your old agency??? Like get a piggy bank my guy. Good lord. Reply

Thread

Link

Not even surprised 🙄 Reply

Thread

Link

i fucking hate him is it true he's going bankrupt?



anyway he looks kinda ron jeremy now Reply

Thread

Link

Lmao I'd love to hear what that neighbor has to say Reply

Thread

Link

lmao in california??? we'll see what the san andreas fault has to say about that Reply

Thread

Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

How's he gonna afford that? Reply

Thread

Link

wasn't he claiming to be broke



this guy needs to lay off the drugs Reply

Thread

Link

YASSSSSS GO BROKE BUYING RIDICULOUS THINGS TO FILL YOUR EMPTY, MISERABLE LIFE, SLAY, KING Reply

Thread

Link