Johnny Depp allegedly wants to build tunnels to connect his houses
Johnny Depp wants to build underground tunnels to connect his houses — get the exclusive details: https://t.co/vdJQ8mLbvA pic.twitter.com/40QGMSc1Qq— Us Weekly (@usweekly) February 10, 2017
- In continuing weird news about Johnny Depp, Us Weekly says that he wants to connect the five houses he owns in his cul-de-sac
- He's allegedly being stymied by the owner of the 6th house, who won't sell despite being offered "everything" and living alone on a cul-de-sac with a guy who wants to tunnel between houses
i'm honestly annoyed by his mere existence tbh
It's hard to understand why anyone still finds him attractive imo
His poor neighbor.
What a creep
anyway he looks kinda ron jeremy now
this guy needs to lay off the drugs