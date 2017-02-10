xmas

Johnny Depp allegedly wants to build tunnels to connect his houses



- In continuing weird news about Johnny Depp, Us Weekly says that he wants to connect the five houses he owns in his cul-de-sac

- He's allegedly being stymied by the owner of the 6th house, who won't sell despite being offered "everything" and living alone on a cul-de-sac with a guy who wants to tunnel between houses

