Ben Affleck's midlife-crisis tattoo makes an reappearance
On CB: Ben Affleck’s huge phoenix tattoo on his back is real, not fake as he claimed https://t.co/RAi5Y3vwkB— celebitchy (@celebitchy) 9. Februar 2017
A brief glimmer to cheer us up for a few minutes.— Kayleigh Anne (@Ceilidhann) 9. Februar 2017
You know that tacky phoenix back tattoo Ben Affleck claimed was fake?
IT'S REAL! pic.twitter.com/hzWqcio1XZ
source 2
- when the first pics of the phoenix tattoo (pic on the left) came out Ben claimed that it was a fake tattoo for Live By Night x
- Live By Night came out and no tattoo was seen in it
- the "fake" tattoo is still there (pic on the right) in pap pics from last sunday
Edited at 2017-02-10 09:23 pm (UTC)
http://www.etonline.com/news/184844_exc
Just thinking out loud.
Edited at 2017-02-10 09:34 pm (UTC)
It's not like it's surprising to find out he actually got a tattoo like this lol
it's just so...big?