Ben Affleck's midlife-crisis tattoo makes an reappearance

I don't really give a shit about Ben but, he seems more like a private guy now so maybe he has reasons he got such a large tattoo and didn't want to make them public. I mean, look at the reaction to the pap pics, people were giving him shit about it being so large and objectively ugly. He probably saw people trashing something that he made the decision to get, maybe out of a personal meaning, and just didn't want to talk about it, so he threw it as a lie out there to not be further ragged on?



Just thinking out loud.



Edited at 2017-02-10 09:34 pm (UTC)