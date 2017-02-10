February 10th, 2017, 12:38 pm cecilia_tallis DO TEENS KNOW 90s MUSIC (ep #4) A little Friday afternoon nostalgia mixed with disappointment in our youth.source Tagged: 1990s, nostalgia Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 1212 comments Add comment
"The OG sexy and I know it", lol
lmfao
all the others i knew title + artist, phew.
They didn't spend their youth listening to hundreds of hours of radio, or watching syndicated tv, or watching weekend afternoon network tv programming. That's what exposed most of us to music, tv, and movies from the last 30/40 years.
But they've always had the newest stuff readily available to them so that's all they know.