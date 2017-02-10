I'm listening to the soundtrack and that's it Reply

Also, that's French they're speaking and not Italian, right? I don't remember anyone speaking French in the book Reply

ya there are like 4 languages in the movie according to imdb Reply

Wonder why they decided to add French, not a big deal but kinda weird Reply

The cinematography from this film looks absolutely gorgeous. I've seen like two short clips and a set still but all the same. Reply

All these peach shamers are nothing but prudes. I swallow my man's nut anyways, might as well eat a peach filled with it. Reply

bye... lmaoooooo Reply

sis I've eaten chocolate syrup out of my mans ass, this peach thing is literally no different. Sorry ya'll are a bunch of virgin prudes who think kinky sex is missionary with the lights on. Reply

I know this movie has unanimous praise but my friend thought it was uneven (but saw an early cut so idk), Armie doesn't eat the peach, and none of the present-day/near present-day stuff is in the movie so I'm still SKEPTICAL Reply

how dare he not eat the peach



regarding the peach scene [ Spoiler (click to open) ] I had a friend also see it and he said that Armie not eating the peach worked for him cause Elio asked him not to and it shows that armie really respects him as a person or something along those lines omg kinda sad at the present day stuff not being there? but also good cause won't cry as much.

Can't wait for this movie or the Sufjan music! Finished the book Tuesday and am still heartbroken over the story three days later!



omg literally me! i finished it on Tuesday as well and have been so blue since Reply

Ghost Spots is what makes me get into my feelings! Between their days in Rome and Elio's dad's speech to him, the end of the story is the worst!!! Bawlfest!



I've been compiling songs for a fanmade soundtrack, and "Self Control" by Frank Ocean makes me loose it thinking about Elio & Oliver!

I know.. i was sobbing at the convo between him and his dad. It was awful!



I'm so excited for the soundtrack, I hope we get an early release of it before the movie.

I think I finished it on Tuesday too (could be Wednesday :P) and I'm so in love with it. Their love was so reciprocal and beautiful and I actually found the ending hopeful and ambiguous for some reason o_0



PS. I've been trying to buy this book for a year, the one seller in my country (Greece) has been like 'we'll have it in three months' for this entire year, and yesterday they called me to tell me the publisher can't make it available after all o_0. Thankfully I had already found a link on tumblr AND read it, so I wasn't that mad, but still :P [Sorry for the rant, I just wanna whine about it!! :P]



Edited at 2017-02-10 09:12 pm (UTC)

Def need someone to whine about it to too, haha! Needed to remind myself they are fictional characters too not get so worked up!!



I just think about the last night in Rome they have and how their lives are never the same after that. And fucking Elio's dad's speech!! It's where I lost it the most in the book.



I know there are changes in the movie, like not having scenes pf them in the future like the book, but I'm hopefully it will work. I'm also not an Armie fan by any means, but I think he'll do Oliver justice. Reply

Ok but will the peach scene be included? Either way, I'm hft soundtrack. Reply

he fucks it but armie doesn't eat it Reply

he really does look a lot older i cant believe film tumblr is stanning armie hammer now pls have some standards asdfg Reply

imo distance yourself from white film tumblr stat Reply

between the casey affleck defenders and fans of la la land acting like they're an oppressed minority i've had it Reply

TBF this was a Twitter exchange worth stanning a lil bit.

It took me a sec to get the "hood" part. Good one, Hammer Reply

this is the reason i stopped irrationally hating him lol Reply

IKR? I'd almost claim him if we could erase that whole Lone Ranger film/



Edited at 2017-02-10 09:08 pm (UTC)

LMAO Keep 'em coming, Armie!

lmao Reply

LMAO, this makes me like him more Reply

Here for the cinematography and the music <3

