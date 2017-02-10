February 10th, 2017, 02:59 pm chastainy New Clip from Call Me By Your Name SourceElio described Oliver as looking almost as young as him in the book, I don't buy that hag as Oliver, he looks 40... Tagged: film - festival, lgbtq / rights Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 3636 comments Add comment
regarding the peach scene [Spoiler (click to open)] I had a friend also see it and he said that Armie not eating the peach worked for him cause Elio asked him not to and it shows that armie really respects him as a person or something along those lines
I've been compiling songs for a fanmade soundtrack, and "Self Control" by Frank Ocean makes me loose it thinking about Elio & Oliver!
I'm so excited for the soundtrack, I hope we get an early release of it before the movie.
PS. I've been trying to buy this book for a year, the one seller in my country (Greece) has been like 'we'll have it in three months' for this entire year, and yesterday they called me to tell me the publisher can't make it available after all o_0. Thankfully I had already found a link on tumblr AND read it, so I wasn't that mad, but still :P [Sorry for the rant, I just wanna whine about it!! :P]
I just think about the last night in Rome they have and how their lives are never the same after that. And fucking Elio's dad's speech!! It's where I lost it the most in the book.
I know there are changes in the movie, like not having scenes pf them in the future like the book, but I'm hopefully it will work. I'm also not an Armie fan by any means, but I think he'll do Oliver justice.
