Elle Fanning to play an aspiring pop star
Elle Fanning is set to star in @maxminghella’s directorial debut 'Teen Spirit' https://t.co/kqkhXoeh01— Deadline Hollywood (@Deadline) February 10, 2017
- The movie will be called 'Teen Spirit'
- Elle will play Violet, a shy teenager living in a small European town who dreams of pop stardom as an escape from her dismal surroundings and shattered family life. With the help of an unlikely mentor, Violet enters an international singing competition that will test her integrity, talent & ambition
- Max Minghella's (The Social Network) directorial debut
- Fred Berger (La La Land) is producing alongside Brian Kavanaugh-Jones
- Interscope Records (La La Land) will release the official soundtrack.
- Minghella co-wrote the script with Jamie Bell (Billy Elliot, Snowpiercer, Fantastic Four)
- Jamie Bell is also producing
*Fun fact: Max Minghella dated Kate Mara for 4 years after they met on the set of TSN and she is now engaged to Jamie Bell
source
i can already see the black and white gifs now
I still get really sad about Anthony's untimely departure tbh.
Please make this a campy Eurovision movie and not an earnest tale of a rise to stardom. Or make it both!
edit: wait, isn't that rooney?
Edited at 2017-02-10 08:22 pm (UTC)
It's supposed to start shooting this month, apparently.
mte lmao
this sounds like a disney channel original movie tho