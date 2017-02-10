Elle Fanning to play an aspiring pop star

I want her to get an Oscar nom or something just because I think it'd be funny considering she's always been The Other Fanning who was capitalizing on her older sisters success. Reply

That IS a fun fact. Reply

tumblr will eat this shit up



i can already see the black and white gifs now Reply

a whole lotta meh Reply

i'm so tired of her and her same character different movie acting, also what the hell happened to dakota lmao Reply

i'm not-so weirdly totally uninterested in two men's idea of what this journey is for a young girl wanting to be a pop star. Reply

there's probably going to be some scene where she has to dress really scantily to get ~noticed and it'll be sexual and ugh Reply

ikr Reply

can she stop for a second, there are other actresses in the world Reply

Max is/was(?) asshole hot to me

I'd like to watch this just because I absolutely adored Anthony Minghella and I love that Max is making movies now too.



I still get really sad about Anthony's untimely departure tbh. Reply

I think Max is so cute Reply

A European in an international singing competition, huh?



Please make this a campy Eurovision movie and not an earnest tale of a rise to stardom. Or make it both! Reply

elle owns the entire white blonde teen girl niche in hollywood Reply

also this sounds pretty similar to neon demon Reply

But will it be weird and trippy as fuck? Reply

Her agent has mad hustle, I'll give her that Reply

I like the rampant success Elle's been having lately Reply

kate mara was in the social network? Reply

she's iconic, she breaks up with him at the start & he creates a girl rating website to shame her



edit: wait, isn't that rooney?



Edited at 2017-02-10 08:22 pm (UTC)

mte, it's Rooney in that role. So that fun fact...? Unless he met Kate through her sister. Reply

maybe kate visited rooney on-set? Reply

This immediately made me think of Rooney's next project as a pop star.



It's supposed to start shooting this month, apparently. Reply

is this a lifetime movie Reply

mte lmao Reply

Dakota is SHOOK Reply

i liked max in that one movie he did with blake lively



this sounds like a disney channel original movie tho Reply

The plot doesn't sound very interesting. I like her though. Reply

giving me lizzie mcguire movie teas! Reply

I don't get the big deal with her. I don't get her hype. She's just there. Reply

Hmm I'm more interested in Rooney Mara's popstar film only bc I can't see her play a popstar, I can see Elle though. Reply

