John Legend, Justin Timberlake, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sting among Academy Awards song performers

That's going to be really weird hearing Audition sung by a guy

i don't get why they didn't just get emma and ryan to sing. it's not like actors haven't performed before

i'm sure they asked but they probably didn't want to

Emma even joked during the THR actress roundtable that she was nervous about singing at the Oscars. Weird they decided to just go with John



Edited at 2017-02-10 07:35 pm (UTC)

i mean she's done a broadway musical, but i guess she'll be nervous enough at the awards without having to stress out over performing too

Emma said during the THR actress roundtable that she had thought about it and she didn't want to do it. I remember Amy Adams telling her to do it just like she had done it the first year she got nominated.

Oh, right. I forgot about that comment from Amy

Emma practically started hyperventilating when it was brought up during the round tables.



There's probably no way she'd be able to handle it, given how awful/awkward it usually is when actors try to sing at the Oscars. Reply

I'll be so annoyed if JT wins an Oscar from that shit song

He has zero chance.



They'll either help Lin on his EGOT way or, more likely, go with City of Stars. Reply

Pretty much this.

It's going to La La Land, mark my words.

i am mildly concerned about lin's vocals on how far i'll go. it's cute (not) that they're asking him to perform to bring viewers in but wont give him the award tho.

john legend singing those songs sounds boring tbh.



john legend singing those songs sounds boring tbh. Reply

lol if he sings, I hope it's short and then he let's Auli'i take over.

i hope he's just gonna write a mini rap verse for it and do that lmao

Now I'm just bummed out about what could have been if You're Welcome was also nominated.

I know Emma didn't want to sing at the Oscars, but it's gonna be really weird to hear John singing Audition.



Someone In The Crowd/Another Day Of Sun >>>>> Audition Reply

yes to someone in the crowd but another day of sun is basically just the exact same song except you can't hear the vocals lol



audition is basique, although i do like the bit where it gets intense at the end Reply

IA, when Emma's using her full voice it actually gets good.

I'm pretty sure the whole Audition sequence was influenced by this







I like Emma's solo, but the first two songs and the instrumental score are the best. Reply

"Another Day of Sun" is definitely my favourite song from the film.

Y'all better turn it into protest songs, except for ramen head.

i am almost definitely going to cry during the moana performance

I legitimately still tear up listening to it when I'm driving.

I see they got the one person in La La Land that can actually sing to perform the songs from that movie lol.

Also that Trolls song is sf annoying.



Also that Trolls song is sf annoying. Reply

I finally saw Moana and I really loved the music/that song. I really want LMM to win bc a)EGOT! b) ugggghhhh at LaLaLand's music tbh c) I'm a sucker for those "I can do it!" Disney songs

Edited at 2017-02-10 08:07 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-02-10 08:07 pm (UTC) Reply

Can't wait to see Auli'i Cravalho!!!!



It's so obvious why they didn't get Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling. Everyone would realize how mediocre the songs and performances are without all the colors to distract you. Reply

Lmao thank you. I'm actually mad John Legend is performing "City of Stars" because it'll sound ten times less basic than when Gosling murmurs through it.

So will it be like a madley?

Ew @ Justin.

omg enough of Cant Stop the Feeling. It's one of the most annoying songs of all time.

If they're having Legend sing both, I'm sure it'll be some kind of medley.

The Troll song is annoying but I really loved the movie Lolol I took my kids to see it and cried haha

can't blame Emma for not singing, she is gonna be nervous enough already

city of stars annoys the hell out of me because it was like the only damn song they used for 90% of that movie and it wasn't good enough a song to justify how often i had to listen to that shit in a 2 hour span

Link





Them having Lin perform just makes me think of this. Reply

I've disliked Antonio Banderas since he sang Jorge Drexler's song at the ceremony even though Drexler was right there and ended up winning.

