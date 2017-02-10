Hermione holds Ron

John Legend, Justin Timberlake, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sting among Academy Awards song performers




Those set to perform the pieces nominated for this year's Best Song live at the Oscars on Feb. 26th are:

-- Auli'i Cravalho & Lin-Manuel Miranda performing “How Far I’ll Go” from 'Moana'
-- Sting performing “The Empty Chair” from 'Jim: The James Foley Story'
-- Justin Timberlake performing “Can’t Stop The Feeling” from 'Trolls'
-- John Legend performing BOTH “Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” and “City of Stars” from 'La La Land'

Source: https://twitter.com/TheAcademy/status/830126605603180544
Tagged: , , , ,