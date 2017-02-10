John Legend, Justin Timberlake, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sting among Academy Awards song performers
Meet this year's #Oscars performers: @Lin_Manuel, @auliicravalho, @OfficialSting, @jtimberlake & @johnlegend! https://t.co/wTTMbW6uvb— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 10, 2017
Those set to perform the pieces nominated for this year's Best Song live at the Oscars on Feb. 26th are:
-- Auli'i Cravalho & Lin-Manuel Miranda performing “How Far I’ll Go” from 'Moana'
-- Sting performing “The Empty Chair” from 'Jim: The James Foley Story'
-- Justin Timberlake performing “Can’t Stop The Feeling” from 'Trolls'
-- John Legend performing BOTH “Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” and “City of Stars” from 'La La Land'
There's probably no way she'd be able to handle it, given how awful/awkward it usually is when actors try to sing at the Oscars.
They'll either help Lin on his EGOT way or, more likely, go with City of Stars.
john legend singing those songs sounds boring tbh.
Someone In The Crowd/Another Day Of Sun >>>>> Audition
audition is basique, although i do like the bit where it gets intense at the end
I like Emma's solo, but the first two songs and the instrumental score are the best.
Also that Trolls song is sf annoying.
It's so obvious why they didn't get Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling. Everyone would realize how mediocre the songs and performances are without all the colors to distract you.