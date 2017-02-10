Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid Can't Keep Their Stories Straight

i was wondering about this, because wasn't the birthday party kylie jenner's and wasn't she dating joe at the time? people always speculated their timelines somewhat overlapped Reply

yeah, it was at kylie's bday part in august, and then gigi broke up with joe and was papped with zayn in november. Reply

yes and it was super set up as well and then those hotel pictures came out a few days later making everyone question the timeline or believing they had to rush going 'public' with it Reply

I think they're just both really stupid. Reply

I always got the impression she cheated on Joe with him, that's prob why the stories don't match up Reply

what does it matter he's probably cheating on her too Reply

Not according to true love~ Reply

did she break up with joe right after the VS show bc otherwise it doesn't make sense



i think they're both stupid [2] as well. Reply

She broke up with him before I think. But during Kylie's bday party she was still with Joe. Reply

but it still doesn't make sense bc he doesn't say anything about being with her during the birthday, and she also admits she met him during his birthday ?



lmaooo w.e though i'm not that invested in this, wouldn't surprised me if she started seeing him while she was on the outs with joe so. Reply

nnn, tinhats raging about the ~deception is so fucking funny. idk why it's such a big deal, it's pretty obvious they were formally set up together sometime that autumn. whether it was actually at the vs fashion show or the after party is irrelevant. Reply

Pfft! Don't they live for this type of smoking gun? Reply

Mte. I personally didn't remember how me and my ex met because I didn't even realize he existed in my world until we met again. Lol



How they met is irrelevant to me. Reply

lmao exactly, it's not like it's a surprise that lots of celebs date each other at the recommendation of their pr teams. ppl just want to ~catch them in a lie of technicalities bc they're tinhats. Reply

Lol at this being a story. Point is they still fucking and will continue to. Reply

mte Reply

these two dummies deserve each other Reply

match made in ~intelligent~ heaven lol Reply

The couple who fucks up together, stay together! Reply

It's amazing how he's cool with being in such a public relationship considering he isnt known to be faithful or discreet Reply

Excuse you, he said himself. Those are lies perpetuated by the media.



"I've been accused of misogyny in the past, for relationship stuff that's been twisted in the press and for bullshit that gets said, and that gets to me because I've always had a huge amount of respect for women."





Reply

lol the audacity. Reply

lmao...this complete lack of self awareness. Reply

WHATS THE REAL TRUTH!?!?! WHO ARE THEY REALLY? Reply

They met on Grindr Tinder and never came up with a story to explain how they met Reply

Going forward I choose to believe this. Reply

Isn't there a celebrity exclusive version? I've seen that mentioned before. Reply

I am so sick of this racist and simple couple. Reply

lol, oops. it's pretty obvious that there was some overlapping in them getting together and gigi and joe's relationship, which is probably why joe unfollowed zayn and deleted all traces of him from his sm. maybe that's why gigi doesn't mind the cheating, she could be getting hers on the side as well!



lol at all the zayn posts today tho, where were these posts when i liked him?! Reply

Nowhere because Zayn wasn't doing much to get posts then. Now he's out more. Lol! Reply

nah, he's been out and about for a while getting papped, but nobody posted it...and i had vowed to never post about him again, lmao. Reply

Lol! Who cares how they met tbh. He's much more public with this relationship vs his last one. I don't ship them but I'm not mad at it. They seem fitted for each other. Idk if that's a good or bad thing. Reply

