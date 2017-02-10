Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid Can't Keep Their Stories Straight
Uh-oh! Did Gigi Hadid just out that Zayn Malik lied about how they first met?
The model recently went on Ellen and mentioned how she and Zayn first laid eyes on each other:
“We actually met at a friend’s birthday party a few years ago and then he was in New York to come to the Victoria’s Secret show last year I think and ended up not coming,” Gigi said. “I was like I’ll play it cool. I’ll go to the after party…he wasn’t there.”
“Later that week, we ended up going on our first date,”
But only a few months ago, her uneducated beau told a different story to ES magazine. That they met at the Victoria's Secret after party and he recognized her,
"from her picture,"
However, the "love humans" couple was caught in the same hotel room in NYC. Gigi was reported to be filming for the VS show and Zayn was recording his debut album, here. At least they got the hotel part of the story right!
