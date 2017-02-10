ONTD Original: Ten Things from the 80s that contributed to today's Furries
We're back and this time, we'll go further into exploring what possibly contributed to the furry fandom of today. This time, we'll be going back in time to see what things could have possibly contributed to furries from the good ol' 80s. After doing some extensive research and pouring bleach on my eyes to regain sanity, I managed to compose a list of what I think the top 10 contributing factors are!
Let me restate for those who are just now joining us on this wild ride on what a furry is. A furry is an enthusiast for animal characters with human characteristics, in particular a person who dresses up in costume as such a character or uses one as an avatar online. These are in no order since they all contribute equally to the furry fandom.
1. Cats Musical (1981)
Probably one of the things that nobody has asked for was created by ALW in 1981. The musical tells the story of a tribe of cats called the Jellicles and the night they make what is known as "the Jellicle choice." This musical is greatly popular with both people and furries alike.
2. DuckTales (1987)
For all of you asking last post, why DuckTales wasn't on there. It was because the show was released in 1987. Known for its very catchy theme song, the show follows the adventures of Scrooge McDuck and his great-nephews, who were left under his care when their Uncle Donald joins the United States Navy.
3. Chip N Dale Rescue Rangers (1989)
This loveable show follows the adventures of two brothers who decided to start a detective agency, Chip and Dale, alongside their friends, Gadget, Monterey Jack, and Zipper. The pint-sized detectives deal with crimes that are often "too small" for the police to handle, usually with other animals as their clients. The gang frequently find themselves going up against two particular arch-villains: Mafia-style tabby cat Fat Cat and mad scientist Norton Nimnul. Shoutout to the Russian Gadget Cult!
4. All Dogs Go to Heaven (1989)
This movie is an animated children's film created by the one and only Don Bluth which follows the tale of original con dog Charlie B. Barkin who was murdered by his former best friend Carface. Charlie enters heaven only to forsake his place be returning to earth, where he and his best friend Itchy team up with an orphan girl, who teaches him an important lesson about honesty, loyal, and love. This movie is a hit for furries because most fursonas are dogs. Plus, I have stumbled upon some inappropriate art that is just....no words can describe what my eyes as seen. Glad for eye bleach tbh!
5. My Little Pony (1986)
What started off as a marketing ploy for toys became a television series. No, we're not talking about the series we know automatically think of, we're talking about the original My Little Pony. It follows the adventures of the ponies in Ponyland, a mystical land, home to all kinds of magical creatures. The Little Ponies make their home in Paradise Estate, living in a peaceful life filled with song and games. However, since this is a show, the ponies often find themselves fighting against witches, trolls, goblins, and all other sorts of beast that would love to see the ponies destroyed, enslaved, or otherwise harmed.
6. Zoobilee Zoo (1986)
Might as well start looking at the big picture in what could have possibly inspired the fursuit. Zoobilee Zoo was a children's series developed by Hallmark in the 80s. The show featured actors dressed as animal characters. Each episode is opened by a greeting from host Ben Vereen, dressed as a spotted leopard, who plays the major of Zooebilee Zoo. He refers to us, the views, as Zoobaroos. The plot in each episode centers around the main characters, called Zoobles, as they play together and encounter difficulties common to young children.
7. Adventures of the Little Koala (1984)
Might as well not leave Anime out of the picture. The Adventures of the Little Koala, if some of you remember, aired on Nick Jr. during the late 1980s. The storyline revolved around Roo-bear Koala and his friends and their village in a fictional version of New South Wales, Australia, within the shadow of a real rock formation known as The Breadknife.
8. Sherlock Hound (1984)
Sherlock Holmes, from what we're going to be diving into here with both 8/9 was a popular thing to turn into animals for kids to watch. Miyazaki himself directed six episodes until problems with Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's estate led to a suspension in production. By the time the issues were resolved, Miyazaki had turned to other products, thus the remaining episodes were directed by Kyosuke Mikuriya. Basically, the show follows the stories of Sherlock Hound and his friend Watson as they embark on adventures full of mystery.
9. The Great Mouse Detective (1986)
Disney also decided to jump on the Sherlock Holmes bandwagon making their own inspired adaption into an animated children's movie. The plot follows Detective Basil of Baker Street, who is on the case when Olivia's Flaversham father, is kidnapped. Adventure pursues as they go into the mystery of what happened to Olivia's father, Hiram, as Basil hopes to save him from Professor Rattagan.
10. An American Tail (1986)
An American Tail tells the story of Fievel Mousekewitz and his family as they emigrate from Russia to the United States for freedom. However, he gets lost and must find a way to reunite with them. Most people do not remember this movie, but they remember the iconic song "Somewhere Out There."
Honorable Mentions: Secret of NIMH, The Land Before Time, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, The Last Unicorn, The Chipmunk Adventure, Care Bears, Pound Puppies, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Bucky O'Hare, Garfield and Friends, Disney's Adventures of the Gummi Bears, Thundercats, Oliver and Company, Tigersharks, Alvin And the Chipmunks, etc.
Source: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | 10
