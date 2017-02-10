ONTD Original: Ten Things from the 80s that contributed to today's Furries

beautiful post tbh. i think you're forgetting the missing link though: sonic the hedgehog



nvm he first showed up in 1991. who am i to come into your house and try to tell you shit? fuck me



Are you finally starting to see where imnotasquirrel went wrong? Reply

that happened at birth tbh. i refuse to hold the 80s responsible! Reply

I loved Zoobilee Zoo when I was a kid. I also completely forgot that Koala show was a thing until this post and now I'm remembering some episode that involved them like putting together a massive puzzle that was like an entire field long and one where I think the dad koala had to go on a diet? There was another koala show on Nick too that people tell me didn't exist but I swear it existed. It also had a blue koala and a pink koala but it was a different show. Like the blue koala was a stuffed animal that was given to her by her father along with a eucalyptus tree they planted in the backyard and if she rubbed his nose he came alive and the pink one was his sister and she was like mean and could fly and had a magical compact? I think it was anime also. Reply

I FUCKING REMEMBER THAT KOALA SHOW Reply

NOOZLES







I swear I rubbed noses with ALL of my stuffed animals, just in case. Reply

NOOZLES WAS MY EVERYTHING. I still only remember how to google it by looking up koalawalla land. Reply

the great mouse detective is SO underrated tbh ratigan scared the shit out of me when i was a kid Reply

It's one of my favorite movies, honestly. Basil is one of the best Disney heroes Reply

I love it too, honestly it's probably one of my favorite Sherlock Holmes adaptations haha. Reply

It's an amazing movie!



It would have made a fun TV series as well tbh. Reply

I watched it recently and it's still so fucking good. One of THE greatest Sherlock Holmes adaptations TBQH. Reply

I expected ALF to be on the list tbh. Idk why. Reply

he ate kittens, furries prob feel like he's some sort of cannibal Reply

heaven help anyone who was attracted to that Reply

Honestly, after seeing some of my friends boyfriends that doesn't seem far off. Reply

It's weird how many things on this list are ingrained in my "90s baby" consciousness despite coming out in the 80s. Legit had no idea Chip n Dale came out in the 80s. Reply

Robin Hood is from the 70s, but jfc the amount of 80s kids who had a crush on that damn fox, even people who aren't furries had a thing for him, imagine how much little baby furries must have. Reply

the fox was sort of dreamy? Reply

Brian Bedford had a nice voice, lol Reply

when was the last time you yiffed, admit it Reply

He was dreamy, okay! Reply

I was a child! I don't know why I had the crush! I couldn't help it! Reply

I remember in middle school my friend admitting to me that she thought Simba from The Lion King was kinda sexy. I didn't even know how to respond, lmao Reply

i used to get up at the crack of darkness to watch zoobilee zoo! i finally saw cats a few years ago and thought rum tum tugger was kind of a hot ho? tnr would definitely calm his ass right on down. Reply

I once said "all dogs go to heaven" in reference to the film & some uber Christian kid came at me yelling about how dogs don't have souls. Reply

Wasn't there a dog hell in that movie? Reply

Dogs don't have souls! Reply

So at church one day, our sabbath school topic was about heaven and how we're going to be able to see our family members, talk with Jesus, nap next to lions and shit like that and I think it was my sister who said "will we see our dogs there?" the pastor said no because dogs don't have souls and my sister and I looked at each other and that very moment was the start of both of us losing our faith.





If I can't see my dogs what's the fucking point. Fuck lions. Give me my Droopy. Reply

Iconic movie Reply

Cats is such a bizarre musical in retrospect Reply

This musical is greatly popular with both people and furries alike.



lmao



wow, I didn't realize I've had the Duck Tales theme song stuck in my head for 30 years Reply

zoobilee zoo actually did confuse me and i could have totally wound up a furry if i didn't equate furries and bronies with pedophiles



but i had some weird fucking crushes on animal-ish characters and i 100% blame zoobilee zoo Reply

Great list - The Great Mouse Detective is amazing, and I watched Chip and Dale after school every day. But if we are talking koalas, let us not forget the Noozles:



I was just talking about this! Noozles! People always tell me this didn't exist. Reply

Yeah, you never hear about it like you hear about other cartoons. Reply

Same but with Fluppy Dogs. Reply

okay, I didn't remember The Adventures of Little Koala, but I do remember this! Reply

this song is more unsettling Reply

everything about cats freaks me out. like what the fuck was alw even on when he came up with this? Reply

