Lena Dunham Stalked Riz Ahmed to Get Him on Girls




- Lena said it was a lot of work on Skype convincing Riz to guest star on the show, even though he probably wanted a vacation after his busy year
- Says she was his stalker for two weeks
- Executive Producer Jenni Konner says she was obsessed over "The Night Of"

source

Guess I gotta watch on Sunday?
