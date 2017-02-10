Lena Dunham Stalked Riz Ahmed to Get Him on Girls

look at this bitch eating her crackers. i hate her sfm Reply

lmao for real tho Reply

I love this messy show, sad it's ending :( Reply

at this point, who is surprised? Reply

Arrest her then. Reply

Dang, first KBell and now Lena. These OTT white girls need to leave Riz alone, lol Reply

These white girls trying to recolonize his body Reply

forreal. They're so creepy about it. Reply

Ugh, first thing I thought. Leave this man alone. Reply

What did Kristen Bell do? Reply

Honestly, what the fuck... Reply

Stop white people 2k17. Reply

once and for all, for the good of all humanity, we gotta do it Reply

another thing she could have written in her fucking diary Reply

lmao Reply

She needs to leave his sexy ass alone! Reply

Not even Riz can make me start watching that trash show again. Reply

mte Reply

When can we expect her to fade into obscurity? Does she not realize the meaning behind words like "stalk"? Reply

It's only threatening when a black man does it sis Reply

Unless it's OBJ, and then it's not enough stalking. Reply

She's so revolting, like, how she just seems to feel entitled to MOC is so creepy to me Reply

I light weight hope she vanishes after Girls because her existence seems to be directly tied to that show. Reply

Executive Producer Jenni Konner says she was obsessed over "The Night Of"



Listen, who wasn't? That's no reason to stalk a man, Jesus Reply

Lena must have a fetish for ~Indian men. Reply

She has a fetish for men in general that's creepy. Reply

She would have totally fucked Drake because she's not ~racist, bless ha. Reply

