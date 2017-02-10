ABC renews Grey's Anatomy, How To Get Away With Murder, and Scandal!

Not surprised about this but yay!



Hope ABC announces mass renewals soon, before Upfronts.

In 20 years, I'll still be watching Grey's.



I wonder how many more half sisters will be revealed by then. Reply

mte Reply

I still haven't watched any post-break HTGAWM episodes, but I feel like this is a mistake. The show has gotten so ridiculous in these 3 seasons (and none of the actors have gotten any better) that the best would be to end it now. Guess ABC has other plans... Reply

Same here. I have the eps post break sitting here but i cant bring myself to watch them Reply

didn't shonda plan for 'scandal' to only be like 7 seasons? does that mean the next one will be the last?



please don't drag this out any more, mellie got her messy win



Edited at 2017-02-10 07:10 pm (UTC)

I've been in the mood lately to rewatch the first season or two of Scandal, but good grief. I can't imagine it needing a seventh season. Reply

I wonder if scandal and HTGAWM will go on forever like grey's 😩 Reply

Viola won't stick around forever imo, she'll eventually switch to films full time Reply

i don't think i see kerry or especially viola sticking around for that long, and neither show could survive without them like grey's could without meredith (tho ellen has said she likes the steady gig and doesn't think she'd act after, so she'll stick around till the end anyways) Reply

YAS FOR HTGAWM! I had to stop watching Scandal. Reply

Lmfao twin comments Reply

7 seasons for Scandal is insane

why would they cancel these shows ? none of those actors have a carrer outside of shondaland, so of course none of them would leave.



Only Viola Davis is a star. Reply

I'd say Kerry's a star too Reply

lol no

Shonda Rhimes saved Kerry's carrer with Scandal. She got so Lucky.

without Scandal, it's flop after flop Reply

Link

yay for htgawm. i feel like the show should end with season 4 or 5 tho. Reply

I hope they end Scandal after next year then. I enjoy it a lot but I don't want it to get too ridiculous and over the top. It almost lost me in season 4 and the beginning of season 5. Reply

Yeah, I wonder what they're even going to do with Fitz now that his presidency is coming to an end. He feels beyond useless now. Reply

Link

It got too over the top and ridiculous after a certain character got assasinated in s3 or 4 imo Reply

That's a cute photo. Reply

Grey's coming for that ER medical drama record! Reply

