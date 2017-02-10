ABC renews Grey's Anatomy, How To Get Away With Murder, and Scandal!
ABC Renews #GreysAnatomy, #Scandal and #HTGAWM for 2017-18 Season https://t.co/2FimxDw1HQ pic.twitter.com/ZQNsgYT3EF— TVLine.com (@TVLine) February 10, 2017
ABC has picked up GA for season 14, HTGAWM for season 4, and Scandal for season 7!
Source
Hope ABC announces mass renewals soon, before Upfronts.
I wonder how many more half sisters will be revealed by then.
please don't drag this out any more, mellie got her messy win
Edited at 2017-02-10 07:10 pm (UTC)
I've been in the mood lately to rewatch the first season or two of Scandal, but good grief. I can't imagine it needing a seventh season.
why would they cancel these shows ? none of those actors have a carrer outside of shondaland, so of course none of them would leave.
Only Viola Davis is a star.
Shonda Rhimes saved Kerry's carrer with Scandal. She got so Lucky.
without Scandal, it's flop after flop