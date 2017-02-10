February 10th, 2017, 07:05 pm harrys_butt Rita Ora wants you to think she had a thing with Zayn Malik * @ 1:08 mark (She basically gets defensive and doesn't confirm or deny.)* Andy also asked her about the Justin Bieber rumours, which she had no problem denying. 👀source Tagged: rita ora, zayn malik Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 4646 comments Add comment
Edited at 2017-02-10 07:05 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-02-10 07:13 pm (UTC)
BUT I DO. PLZ MAKE MORE MUSIC.
having said that, i think they fucked...they're both known for getting around.
I'd believe that they hooked up.
I feel like I've seen so much of Rita Ora for years but I can't think of a single thing she's done except the voice?? and get sued by JayZ lol