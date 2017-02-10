February 10th, 2017, 06:49 pm evillemmons Nashville 5x08 Promo "Stand Beside Me" wtf scarlett source Tagged: nashville (abc), television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 77 comments Add comment
Juliette was missed. Although I don't like this whole gospel storyline, it was weird not seeing her at all this episode.
I need more of Will/Billionaire tech guy. Can't wait until they get together.
Here.
For.
This Scarlett shit.
This idea that treating a woman like shit, humiliating her and making her cry is a way of getting "close" to the "real" her, and will cause her to have serious life-changing thoughts and feelings for you is fucking garbage.
WOMEN DO NOT NEED TO BE TREATED LIKE SHIT EVER.
ESPECIALLY NOT AS PART OF A ROMANTIC RELATIONSHIP.
If you're overly invested in literally any ship in the show, perhaps not.