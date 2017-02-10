I can't believe I'm saying this but, I am loving Maddie's storyline right now. Its really interesting. I hope the boyfriend isn't older than he says he is. Because if he's 24 then he would've been 16 when he saw Deacon live. That adds up but it was still weird that they brought that up. Idk.



Juliette was missed. Although I don't like this whole gospel storyline, it was weird not seeing her at all this episode.



I need more of Will/Billionaire tech guy. Can't wait until they get together.

That scene with Deacon & Clay struck me as weird too. I know some clubs are 18+ and some are 21+, but it's possible to get into a lot of them at 16.

Not.



Here.



For.



This Scarlett shit.



This idea that treating a woman like shit, humiliating her and making her cry is a way of getting "close" to the "real" her, and will cause her to have serious life-changing thoughts and feelings for you is fucking garbage.



WOMEN DO NOT NEED TO BE TREATED LIKE SHIT EVER.

ESPECIALLY NOT AS PART OF A ROMANTIC RELATIONSHIP.

Does anyone know any tea abt clare bowen and sam palladio? I get this feeling from her twitter she doesnt like him or their ship.

should i tune in? i stopped when i thought it was cancelled.

If you enjoyed it before, sure.



If you're overly invested in literally any ship in the show, perhaps not.

