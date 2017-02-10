Under Armour spokesperson Dwayne Johnson does not agree with CEO Kevin Plank

he's gonna make a fine politician someday Reply

Are you ready for him to be governor? I see it. Reply

hell yeah, if for no other reason than the amazing #dirtypoliticalconfessions he'll inspire Reply

Also (mostly) he's probably got a contract and doesn't want to risk being sued by trying to back out.



But I suppose saying he disagrees with the CEO makes how he feels clear enough. Reply

bingo Reply

what did the CEO do? i love UA :( nooo Reply

He said tramp is great for business and he supports him. Reply

fuuuuck Reply

Yeah, and then some PR person tried to spin it as "there's all this great technology in the US we can finally experiment with" or something like that, trying to save face and it was such a trainwreck of a statement. Reply

Yeah I'm pretty bummed. I'm from Maryland so I've always liked them and respected how they've been able to keep up with Nike despite being such a newer company. Reply

i had to unfollow him on twitter bc his very obvious silence in regards to current events was rubbing me the wrong away. almost everyone on my feed (celebs and non alike) who is a regular user has been so vocal about their disappointment with 45 & co and it was really wonderful to see that but in between all these tweets of protest between my faves and friends, there'd be the rock posting about ford or some other project and i just had to unfollow. does this mean i can follow again?? Reply

He's a Republican, so you're still taking a risk Reply

He's a republican?



KandyHoWhatTheFuck.gif Reply

nah, stay unfollowed and follow stone cold steve austin instead #makebeergreatagain Reply

This is why I unfollowed SMG, she'd be posting about Food Stirs and every other post on my TL was about the horrible shit that 45 & co are up to. No thanks. Reply

he is not a republican (anymore) but he's still got a part time contract with WWE which is owned by some of trump's buddies so most of the wrestlers know to keep hush hush. Reply

I've always gotten the impression that he is liberal but I think he holds back what he wants to say in order to keep up with the impression that he is likable by "everyone." Another example is Jessica Alba. I remember in 2012 she was attending the DNC and all for womens rights and now that her brand has exploded she is relatively silent about current events. Reply

Parent

He basically said on fb that we should stop being bitter and work together with trump supporters (and he's kind of doing it again here) but ofc he's a man so ontd will continue to kiss his ass Reply

Parent

lol i had to unfollow so many models on IG because of this Reply

What's the context? Reply

The CEO said having "such a pro-business President is something that is a real asset for the country. People can really grab that opportunity.” Reply

Link

the Under Armour CEO loves Trump Reply

FUCK!! I love UA and was hoping no one from there would say anything about T***p. Why can't I have nice things?! >:(



Also, I saw something last night about Steph Curry and his response to what the CEO said about all this. Curry said that T***p was an ass. He also threatened to walk if something wasan't done. It's great that he has the power to do this because he knows what he is worth. I wish many of us could do the same individually but we will have to work as a collective for this to work.



This is some good PR speak, Dwayne. Reply

the Curry UA partnership was huuuuge for UA. they done fucked up now. Reply

This is bullshit the person who is going to ultimately have the most benefits from a company is the CEO. Supporting the company at all puts money in his pocket.



Edited at 2017-02-10 05:49 pm (UTC) Reply

Does anyone know a good My Fitness Pal alternative? They're owned by UA so I don't want to use them anymore. Reply

My husband loves Cronometer and I use My Fat Secret. I got so sick of the wrong info on MFP, and now this CEO crap makes me really glad I left. Reply

Link

Thread



Thread



Thread



Oh man, I didn't even think about that and I use it religiously too.



It's like everything is tainted these days. Reply

loseit is so much better than mfp Reply

I have years old data stored on there :( I'll def look at something else tho. Reply

To track food I've been using Lifesum. Reply

as a former employee of this company, i am so embarrassed at these turn of events.



plus ive been on a nike kick lately and it looks like itll be staying that way for the foreseeable future. Reply

Hopefully Sir Andy Murray will dump UA's sorry ass :) Reply

All these words... when he could've just said "no comment". Reply

That's a lot of tap dancing to just say he supports the company but not necessarily the Ceo. I'm not even sure he is disavowing what the ceo said. Weak. Reply

