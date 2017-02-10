(gigi) - 😜

Gigi Hadid Talks Vogue, TommyxGigi, & Zayn on Ellen



• Gigi spoke about hitting her bucket list by 21. She wanted 1) Vogue cover 2) Be on Food Network 3) Be on Ellen.

• Talks about the TommyxGigi collection almost selling out before the runway show was even done. Is now officially sold out.

• Says she and Zayn have been together about a year and a half. They met a few years ago and he was supposed to go to the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2015, but didn't, nor did he go to the after party. Later that week, they had their first date.

• She and Zayn played it cool for 10 minutes, then Gigi told him he was cute. Bonded over the "Apparently" Kid, Noah Ritter.

