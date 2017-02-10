Gigi Hadid Talks Vogue, TommyxGigi, & Zayn on Ellen





I can't stand either of them but I'm always here for the apparently kid.

ctrl + f "sorry"



not interested!

lmao captain save-a-racist is at it again I see

are you talking about me or ellen cause i came for her for her racism and zayn's pathetic attempt to sweep it under the rug

lmao they're talking about Ellen. if you say something racist/homophobic she'll book you so you get some positive PR. See Jonah Hill (call a pap a f*ggot), Bieber (being himself), etc

bb I was talking about Ellen, lol ❤️



Edited at 2017-02-10 06:13 pm (UTC)

Wow, a billionaire's daughter managed to hit her bucket list before 21? I'm so inspired!!! How did she do it????

THIS SFM! i would reply to that gigi fan site (i cant even believe they have fans) but i wont because theyll try to drag me

Haha. Like, she has some fucking nerve. Am I supposed to feel happy for her? Am I supposed to relate in any way? She's so out of touch with reality.

now she can die. jk, but isn't it supposed to be a lifetime fulfilment thing?

ok but did she apologize tho? if not idc.



anyways i just made a comment about zayn in the post below so i'll say it again here...he's been really feeling himself lately and idk why, him thrist trappin on ig after that whole debacle is sf embarrassing. lol, i can't believe he used to be a fave. Reply

I feel like he's always posting "hot" selfies after saying/doing something he's dragged for.

Yeah. It's pretty transparent at this point. Everyone expects a selfie from him after he fucks up.

yeah it's very typical of him and sad that it works amongst his stans, for the most part.

maybe he wants to remind his stans why they like him, and it isn't for his great personality.

This entire family annoys me. Thanks, Yolanda.

go the fuck away

tommy hilfiger, gigi, zayn, and ellen... that's a great group of people 🙄

holy cannoli those are some fugly clothes

Her voice is always really warbly in the interviews I have watched. Is that just how she talks, or is she always nervous?

She has the absolute most grating speaking voice of anyone I can think of that currently does not hold any position in the white house, yes

She sounds like she's five seconds from bawling her eyes out

that's just her voice

it's a mix. it's usually in interviews bc she gets nervous. stuff on snapchat and personal vids it's less shaky

oceans gigi

no thanks, diet ivanka

