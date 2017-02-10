Gigi Hadid Talks Vogue, TommyxGigi, & Zayn on Ellen
Gigi talking about getting 20 Vogue covers and modelling on the Ellen Show! pic.twitter.com/rtmmpKa9OG— Gigi Hadid News (@GigiHadidsNews) February 10, 2017
• Gigi spoke about hitting her bucket list by 21. She wanted 1) Vogue cover 2) Be on Food Network 3) Be on Ellen.
• Talks about the TommyxGigi collection almost selling out before the runway show was even done. Is now officially sold out.
• Says she and Zayn have been together about a year and a half. They met a few years ago and he was supposed to go to the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2015, but didn't, nor did he go to the after party. Later that week, they had their first date.
• She and Zayn played it cool for 10 minutes, then Gigi told him he was cute. Bonded over the "Apparently" Kid, Noah Ritter.
• Watch the fashion show & shop/pre-order the TommyxGigi collection here!
Gigi talking about Zayn on the Ellen Show! pic.twitter.com/eLQU05lZHd— Gigi Hadid News (@GigiHadidsNews) February 10, 2017
Gigi talking about Noah Ritter on the Ellen Show! pic.twitter.com/SnMy9kAmvg— Gigi Hadid News (@GigiHadidsNews) February 10, 2017
Gigi talking about the #TOMMYXGIGI collection on the Ellen Show! pic.twitter.com/I7Wn6GZcCU— Gigi Hadid News (@GigiHadidsNews) February 10, 2017
sources: 1, 2
anyways i just made a comment about zayn in the post below so i'll say it again here...he's been really feeling himself lately and idk why, him thrist trappin on ig after that whole debacle is sf embarrassing. lol, i can't believe he used to be a fave.
oceans gigi