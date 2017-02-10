MJ

Ed Sheeran, Little Mix, Zayn, Zara Larsson, Sean Paul and La La Land get certifications in the UK


  • Castle On The Hill has sold over 600k units.


  • Touch has sold over 400k units.


  • Like I Would has sold over 200k units.


  • I Would Like has sold over 400k units.


  • No Lie, which features Dua Lipa, has sold over 200k units.


  • The La La Land soundtrack has sold over 60k units.



sources: 1 / 2 / 3 / 4 / 5 / 6
Tagged: , , , , , , , ,