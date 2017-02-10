Ed Sheeran, Little Mix, Zayn, Zara Larsson, Sean Paul and La La Land get certifications in the UK

Catching up on 'Shape Of You', 'Castle On The Hill' is now a Platinum seller in the UK!



Massive congratulations @EdSheeran! #bpiAwards pic.twitter.com/wPjNBz9jpT — bpi music (@bpi_music) February 10, 2017



Castle On The Hill has sold over 600k units.



Make way... @LittleMix are coming through for the Gold certification for 'Touch'!



Congrats ladies!#bpiAwards pic.twitter.com/Exkv1CoouR — bpi music (@bpi_music) February 10, 2017



Touch has sold over 400k units.



Congratulations @zaynmalik!



'Like I Would' from 'Mind of Mine' is now a Silver selling single in the UK!#bpiAwards pic.twitter.com/qnZExAF1P3 — bpi music (@bpi_music) February 10, 2017



Like I Would has sold over 200k units.



'I Would Like' is swapping Silver for Gold this week, as @ZaraLarsson's single passes the 400,000 mark!#bpiAwards pic.twitter.com/VfziW7sfx0 — bpi music (@bpi_music) February 10, 2017



I Would Like has sold over 400k units.





No Lie, which features Dua Lipa, has sold over 200k units.



It was Number 1 in the @OfficialCharts Album Charts and now @LaLaLand's Soundtrack is Silver in the UK!#bpiAwards pic.twitter.com/AHpjUhuDUG — bpi music (@bpi_music) February 10, 2017