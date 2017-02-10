Ed Sheeran, Little Mix, Zayn, Zara Larsson, Sean Paul and La La Land get certifications in the UK
Catching up on 'Shape Of You', 'Castle On The Hill' is now a Platinum seller in the UK!— bpi music (@bpi_music) February 10, 2017
Massive congratulations @EdSheeran! #bpiAwards pic.twitter.com/wPjNBz9jpT
- Castle On The Hill has sold over 600k units.
Make way... @LittleMix are coming through for the Gold certification for 'Touch'!— bpi music (@bpi_music) February 10, 2017
Congrats ladies!#bpiAwards pic.twitter.com/Exkv1CoouR
- Touch has sold over 400k units.
Congratulations @zaynmalik!— bpi music (@bpi_music) February 10, 2017
'Like I Would' from 'Mind of Mine' is now a Silver selling single in the UK!#bpiAwards pic.twitter.com/qnZExAF1P3
- Like I Would has sold over 200k units.
'I Would Like' is swapping Silver for Gold this week, as @ZaraLarsson's single passes the 400,000 mark!#bpiAwards pic.twitter.com/VfziW7sfx0— bpi music (@bpi_music) February 10, 2017
- I Would Like has sold over 400k units.
'No Lie' but @DuttyPaul & @DUALIPA now have Silver selling single in the UK!#bpiAwards pic.twitter.com/A6RteSpBcU— bpi music (@bpi_music) February 10, 2017
- No Lie, which features Dua Lipa, has sold over 200k units.
It was Number 1 in the @OfficialCharts Album Charts and now @LaLaLand's Soundtrack is Silver in the UK!#bpiAwards pic.twitter.com/AHpjUhuDUG— bpi music (@bpi_music) February 10, 2017
- The La La Land soundtrack has sold over 60k units.
sources: 1 / 2 / 3 / 4 / 5 / 6
sorry if it's huge
NO YOU'RE NOT
I guess the sheer mediocrity of both leads when compared to iconic old musical icons is what did me in.
zayn is such a douche...him posting half naked pics on insta after all that happened is just so typical. he's really been feeling himself lately and idg why