R.L. Stine Says ‘Fear Street’ Movie Has Begun Pre-Production



Before he gave us Goosebumps, Stine took us to Fear Street.

In 1989, three years before Goosebumps came onto the scene and made him a household name, R.L. Stine launched the lesser-known series of books, Fear Street. Taking place in the fictional city of ShadySide, Ohio, the teen-oriented Fear Street books pit teenagers up against adversaries both human and paranormal, and a total of 52 stories comprised the original line.

Back in 2014, Stine brought the Fear Street line back to life after a near decade-long absence, and it was announced in 2015 that 20th Century Fox was developing a feature film adaptation of the books; that same year, the long-gestating feature adaptation of Goosebumps was released, so we can only assume its box office success paved the way for the eventual Fear Street movie.

What’s the status on the project? From Stine’s Twitter account this week:

The Fear Street movie is in production. Yaaay. Now we are waiting for a good script. Watch for it next year, I think.

He later added: