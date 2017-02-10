R.L. Stine Says ‘Fear Street’ Movie Has Begun Pre-Production
Before he gave us Goosebumps, Stine took us to Fear Street.
In 1989, three years before Goosebumps came onto the scene and made him a household name, R.L. Stine launched the lesser-known series of books, Fear Street. Taking place in the fictional city of ShadySide, Ohio, the teen-oriented Fear Street books pit teenagers up against adversaries both human and paranormal, and a total of 52 stories comprised the original line.
Back in 2014, Stine brought the Fear Street line back to life after a near decade-long absence, and it was announced in 2015 that 20th Century Fox was developing a feature film adaptation of the books; that same year, the long-gestating feature adaptation of Goosebumps was released, so we can only assume its box office success paved the way for the eventual Fear Street movie.
What’s the status on the project? From Stine’s Twitter account this week:
The Fear Street movie is in production. Yaaay. Now we are waiting for a good script. Watch for it next year, I think.
He later added:
The Fear Street movie will be an original story. There may be MORE THAN ONE Fear Street movie!
But I can barely remember any of the books since it HAS been almost 20 years. I think my favorites were the Fear Street Saga?
I actually read the first book of the relaunch of this series not long after it came out just out of curiosity and nostalgia. I know I am obviously nowhere near the demographic that these are made for but even with that in mind it paled in comparison to the original run. It wasn't really interesting at all which was kind of sad. The originals aren't that easy to find in libraries and everything anymore so I wish that kids today still had the series like it was.
I will forever have a place for R. L. Stine in my heart though and when I saw him speak a few years ago it was honestly one of the best panels I'd ever been in. So many people were so emotional throughout the whole thing and he was so grateful for what he kept referring to as his "original kids".