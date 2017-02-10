First look at Marvel's upcoming "Secret Empire" event
After #CivilWar2, Marvel's superheroes are reeling at best. Things are about to get worse. Intro #SecretEmpire https://t.co/MWqizLXsou— Michael Rothman (@TheRealRothman) February 10, 2017
After Steve Rogers had his super soldier serum neutralized a few years back, he could no longer be Captain America. Sam Wilson, the Falcon and Steve's best friend, stepped in until a character named Kobik, a living cosmic cube, used its powers to bring him back, with one unknown caveat.
"Unbeknownst to anybody but the readers, when Kobik did this thing to Cap, she had been influenced by the Red Skull [his archenemy dating back to WWII]," Brevoort explained to ABC News. "She didn't just restore Steve, but changed his history, so that he had been a Hydra operative and true believer going back to his earliest days as a young man in the 1920's and 1930's."
Cap will be unmasked as a Hydra agent pretty early on.
"His plans and Hydra's plans will have begun to unfurl," Brevoort continued. "We are done with the covert portion, the buildup portion of the program, 'Secret Empire' if the pyrotechnics, the big Michael Bay blockbuster, huge colossal struggles and battles across the Marvel Universe, with all of our key characters and players taking on a big role."
Source. Image source.
Is your favorite superhero secretly an evil fascist, ONTD?