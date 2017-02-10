Vogue magazine will likely put Melania Trump on its cover says Anna Wintour
Vogue magazine will likely put Melania Trump on its cover https://t.co/T40mEXwmzM pic.twitter.com/UhFdkH8l5N— The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) February 9, 2017
In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Wintour said: “We have a tradition of always covering whoever is the first lady at Vogue and I can’t imagine that this time would be any different,”
Melania has been on the cover once before, in 2005.
Source
What a fucking stupid decision. You will get a boat load of free press but not in a good way. LoL, whatever, if you're that stupid then you deserve what you get.
Edited at 2017-02-10 04:40 pm (UTC)
FUCK OFF.
Glad I've never spent a dime on this overpriced toilet paper rag.
It's also creepy we haven't seen her in a while.
However, she could theoretically use the lead article to position her publication firmly against the administrations... you know "M.I.A. truffle fries" style. Or better using actual politcal journalism, like Teen Vogue does. But to consider that possibility with that tone-deaf comment seems giving her too much credit.