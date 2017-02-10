Museum of the Moving Image shuts down He Will Not Divide Us

Jaden Smith is going to be one fine looking motherfucker when he's older. Like daaaamn. Reply

WTF! That was the best thing that ridic hipster museum ever did. I hope Shia just moves it elsewhere. Reply

I hope he does too.



Though in all honesty I was kind of expecting someone to either get killed or kill themselves at it before the four years was up. :\ Reply

"In addition to the altercations local residents had also filed several noise complaints and said that people were often urinating publicly and smoking weed by it ."

Isn't that everywhere? Reply



Isn't that everywhere? Reply

I was just wondering about this last night and if it was still popular/running. It's a shame that Trump supporters/nazis couldn't just leave this alone, I'm sure they view this as a win. Disappointed but not surprised. Reply

There was pretty much always someone there. You can still view all of the past footage on the site. I will say though it often got really unsettling at nighttime. Reply

not true lol, tbh every time I remembered to look at it was like the middle of the night and there was NEVER anyone there Reply

disappointing but I get it.



what happened to shia btw? I guess he got released? Reply

Yeah I think they only held him for a few hours. Reply

That's unfortunate. The idea was great, but of course douchebags ruined it for everyone. Reply

I don't blame if they did for safety issues but isn't the point of art to create a reaction? This one created reactions from both sides so it was successful Reply

Yeah like honestly the museum should have expected that. Reply

mte. I get that it's a safety issue but the reason they've given is so disappointing Reply

WATCH: Sec. Betsy DeVos physically blocked by protesters from entering DC school--turned away and left.

Video: @SweeneyABC pic.twitter.com/RAycuKEVgm — ABC 7 News - WJLA (@ABC7News) February 10, 2017





that sucks but this is giving me life Reply

Amazing.



Fuck her for real.



Edited at 2017-02-10 04:19 pm (UTC) Reply

this is hilarious!! Reply

This is great. Reply

channeling his inner septa unella Reply

Shame shame shame!! Lmao i was half expecting to see her naked at that point cersei style Reply

homegirl looks like she has no idea what she signed up for Reply

she probably thought she'd be in a pretty office signing papers and drinking martinis before leaving at 3 pm while the underlings dealt with all the work that was below her. Reply

right? i hope she's embarrassed lmfao Reply

she hasn't a clue Reply

Omg this is great Reply

i love this Reply

ahahahaha yaaaas!!! Reply

OMG at the guy blocking the car Reply

yassssssss Reply

lmaoo SEETHE Reply

Im dying at the quietness and then the sudden SHAME SHAME SHAME omg Reply

Parent

yissss Reply

The guy screaming shame is amazing.



Welcome to your new job Devos! Reply

Her "oh shit" face, lmao.



She won't last 4 years. Reply

lmao, this is beautiful...that's what she gets. Reply

Lol good. Eat shit, Umbridge. Reply

beautiful



I want to see this at all schools she tries to enter. Reply

she isn't going to last, i give her a year and a half max Reply

bish thought she'd buy her way into the government and then have it made Reply

What is art if doesn't make people uncomfortable? Reply

Taylor Swift? Reply

She definitely makes me uncomfortable. Reply

Yeah, you know why they're barred from talking politics as a non-profit? Because Trump declared his candidacy 3 years earlier than anyone ever has because then non-profits cannot fight against him or they risk losing their exempt-status. Which also means that non-profits can't organize or contribute to efforts that may save their damn organizations because it would be partisan.



Also, every day, I take a minute to think how Trump genuinely believed that when he became president, he would get to boss the entire world around and answer to nobody. He just figured out he works for the people and he has to answer to more people than he's ever had to before in his life...and for someone who is so hypercontrolling and entitled and has never heard no a day in their life? He can't leave a building without conferring with teams of people. He has never had such a lack of control over his life before and it's gonna feel like the walls are closing in on him soon... especially in a building from the 1800s with tiny hallways. Reply

His aides are already leaking out that he's growing frustrated bc he didn't think it would be this hard. Reply

Come through with that stroke, 2017. Reply

Nah, someone needs to hit him with a truck and run over his body several times. He may survive a stroke. Reply

Parent

The way the public has galvanized against Trump is amazing. We need to keep this up for the next four years even if he gets impeached and Pence steps in. Reply

yes!! for all the shit Dump's pulled in the last 2 weeks, it gives me hope that people are fighting back in droves Reply

That's fucked up. And you just know nazis are celebrating Reply

That's probably for the best. When I tried watching it, it gave me serious anxiety. It was a nice concept, but instead of being uplifting, it was just depressing seeing all those Nazis. And I was really concerned that one day someone would be seriously hurt or killed on camera. Reply

It wasn't always depressing. It was often fine during the daytime and even sometimes at night there was some great stuff. Like this one guy just could not even be remotely bothered by those Nazi shits and you could see how much it bothered them that they weren't getting to him. But yeah... there was definitely a vibe that someone was going to die at it eventually. Reply

Nazis took it over so this isn't surprising. There was ALWAYS a Trump supporter there. Reply

