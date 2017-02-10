Can we rest now?

Museum of the Moving Image shuts down He Will Not Divide Us


Page Six is currently reporting that the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens has decided to permanently shut down Shia LaBeouf's "He Will Not Divide Us" art exhibit. Since it's launch on Inauguration Day the project has consistently attracted both anti-Trump protesters and shit stirring Nazi dickheads. After numerous confrontations and arrests, including Shia himself being arrested back in January, the museum decided to end the project prematurely despite the fact that it was schedule to run for four years.

"The installation created a serious and ongoing public safety hazard for the museum, its visitors, its staff, local residents and businesses," a spokesperson for the museum stated.

In addition to the altercations local residents had also filed several noise complaints and said that people were often urinating publicly and smoking weed by it.

"It was a mistake to do it. It’s unsafe for a public institution to do a project like this," stated Claire Shulman, a former Queens borough president.

She went on to say that it was also "inappropriate" for the building to take part because they are non-profit and tax-exempt and therefore barred from taking place in partisan politics.

Source 1 and 2
If you go to the site now it is showing a still on the live stream that states "The museum has abandoned us"
Tagged: ,