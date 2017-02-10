Grey's Anatomy 13x13 Promo

Deluca dropped charges against Alex to protect Jo. Meredith got suspended as she wouldn't cooperate with Eliza, Bailey appointed April interim chief of general. Maggie's mom surprised her at the hospital which annoyed her and she hasn't forgiven her for leaving her dad. Turns she came to SGMW for a consult about a rash on her breast which turned out to be inflammatory breast cancer. Before she could tell Maggie, she started yelling at her for intruding in her life and her mom left. Jo didn't know Alex didn't go to jail until the end of the episode, she showed up the the house hugged Alex and left without saying a word. Webber is shocked that Catherine is on Bailey's side and not his

As if I needed another reason to despise April. 🙄 She's been trash since the very beginning. Why she isn't dead yet, I have no idea.



Maggie's mom is so pretty. I feel so bad for her. She has to deal with her annoying, selfish daughter and breast cancer. I wonder when Maggie will find out about her condition.



Amelia is even more annoying than Hunt, and that's saying something. I'm so over them and their lame marriage.



I'm glad they haven't been pushing Riggs and Meredith lately. It's made him tolerable. I hope they don't go back to it.



Waiting for Webber to find out it was his wife's idea to push him out of his position. Lol



I wish they'd give Stephanie a storyline. She needs more than being wrapped up in Amelia and Hunt's mess.



I knew what happened that night. I knew what you were thinking. I knew why you hit me.



Well, look at that. Y'all still going to push that "Alex attacked DeLuca because he was in a jealous rage" bullshit when it was clear as day that he thought Jo was being raped, or...nah? 🤔

