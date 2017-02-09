Justin Timbersnake talks about leaving NSYNC for #realmusic again
- For some reason Timbersnake is still talking about why he left NSYNC
- He says that the stadium tour NSYNC was doing just felt too big for him
- He felt that he cared more about music than other members of the band
- He wanted to make #realmusic and follow his heart and dreams
Source: Yahoo
Poor Timbersnake, the fame, stadium tours, and music hating bandmates were too much. Luckily his #realmusic from the heart prevailed. #crymeariver
Poor Timbersnake, the fame, stadium tours, and music hating bandmates were too much. Luckily his #realmusic from the heart prevailed. #crymeariver
i don't think it has any chance of winning though
Not gonna lie tho, No Strings Attached is a perfect album. But overall BSB >>>>> Nsync
Edited at 2017-02-10 03:29 pm (UTC)
I Can't Believe They Did THAT to Their Hair: The *N'Sync Story
Coming to bookstores near you this holiday season.
Edit ok staring at that gif for awhile lol I have to include Justin too with Chris and Joey
Edited at 2017-02-10 03:52 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-02-10 03:32 pm (UTC)
I knew we didn't live in a fair universe when Timberlake became more popular than JC
Damn, standards for white dudes are low lmao
But I mean he hasnt done anything groundbreaking in a long ass time soooo
jc should've had his career, lbfr. *still bitter*
JC >>>>>> JT tho