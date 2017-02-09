Justin Timbersnake talks about leaving NSYNC for #realmusic again

Go do coke with Jimmy Fallon with your adjacent Happy song. Reply

Thread

Link

Didn't that fucking abortion to the ears get an Oscar nom? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wouldn't doubt it. White people are known for stealing music from black people and then praised for it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hey now abortions are good things Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yes :/



i don't think it has any chance of winning though Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's the year's biggest snub that that trash got a nom while Drive It Like You Stole It didn't. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's a really great song. 😔 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Can't Stop the Feeling is one of my most annoying songs of all time. Reply

Thread

Link

i am excited for more bops from zayn tbh Reply

Thread

Link

I will always stay bitter about this. Reply

Thread

Link

BSB was the superior boy band anyways. Reply

Thread

Link

Truth.



Not gonna lie tho, No Strings Attached is a perfect album. But overall BSB >>>>> Nsync



Edited at 2017-02-10 03:29 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they were...shame about brian's political views tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Don't tell me he is a Drumpf supporter? 🙄 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm not shocked but it still hurt. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Brian always was my least favorite. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

when I was younger I was a bsb stan but now that I'm older I like nsync better. young me would be so ashamed Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No lie Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

True Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

no lies detected. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wrong Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No they weren't and yall need to stop convincing yourselves that they were. Nsync had better vocals, better dance ability, better songs. BSB just had....nothing. Nothing at all. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i can't believe they did that to his hair to make him seem "younger" and more appealing to the youth of that gen... did anyone buy it??? lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No. He looked like an older dude with ugly braids. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





I Can't Believe They Did THAT to Their Hair: The *N'Sync Story



Coming to bookstores near you this holiday season. Coming to bookstores near you this holiday season. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol seriously, when they eventually let him do what he wanted to his hair he looked SO much younger. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have to give some teeny credit to current boy bands (internationally) - the selection of attractive teens/young men has improved. Even if I don't find them attractive, I can see why a young girl would be into them. I look back at Nsync's visuals and look at Chris and Joey and just don't get it.



Edit ok staring at that gif for awhile lol I have to include Justin too with Chris and Joey



Edited at 2017-02-10 03:52 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i was a hardcore NSYNC fangirl and i never understood why he was even in the group Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The standards for men are so fucking non existing, there's NO WAY a female version of this fuggo would ever make it into a girl band. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't believe he's nominated for an Oscar Reply

Thread

Link

I mean I won't act like Justified wasn't a good album but #Justice4JC cause he should have the career JT does and also was the actual best looking member and, last time I checked, stays the only one that's aging gracefully Reply

Thread

Link

JC FOREVER, the only boyband member that matters



Edited at 2017-02-10 03:32 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

JC WAS ROBBED! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have been re-listening to Schizophrenic recently and like, yeah



I knew we didn't live in a fair universe when Timberlake became more popular than JC Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i still adore 'build my world' and 'lose myself' by him Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

STILL A BOP



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

#Justice4JC cause he should have the career JT does and also was the actual best looking member







Damn, standards for white dudes are low lmao Damn, standards for white dudes are low lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wasnt a fan but based on singles, his post sync music is better. It is what it is. Reply

Thread

Link

I really like his music and he is a great performer.



But I mean he hasnt done anything groundbreaking in a long ass time soooo Reply

Thread

Link

ok now i can see why you guys can't stand Justin Reply

Thread

Link

lmao at him caring more about the music than his bandmates...at least he owns up to his ain't shitness here. ppl always forget that timberflake was the original zayn, he just had a better hustle.



jc should've had his career, lbfr. *still bitter* Reply

Thread

Link

he had timbaland too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

very true. he honestly owes a lot of his success on timbaland's production. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i want to feel bad for JC but for the most part he picked terrible projects. Blowin' Me Up was a good song tho Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

JC >>>>>> JT tho Reply

Thread

Link

#realmusic oh please. like his current music is any less vapid than nsync. he didn't quit to record some daniel johnston level lofi emotionally involved albums, he just went the solo version of the same type of pop his boyband was making. call a spade a spade, JT, you thought you were good enough to go solo and you wanted more validation. Reply

Thread

Link

this motherfucker will NEVER shut up about britney or why he left nsync like WE GET IT IT'S BEEN A DECADE! talk about something else already you exploitive turd Reply

Thread

Link

MTE, anytime he opens his mouth about nsync or britney i'm just like SHUT UP JFC!!! i understand people probably are just still asking him about this ancient history bc brit/nsync remain the most interesting things about him lol but he's never graceful in his answers which puts me off Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Girl it's been even longer than that. It seems like when he has nothing else to talk about it brings it up. Like no one in the current generation cares or knows nsync. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IA. Between constantly talking about his sex life with Britney after they broke up, throwing Janet under the bus after Nipplegate, and now trashing his former bandmates? No, thank you. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link