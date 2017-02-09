illyria

Justin Timbersnake talks about leaving NSYNC for #realmusic again


  • For some reason Timbersnake is still talking about why he left NSYNC

  • He says that the stadium tour NSYNC was doing just felt too big for him

  • He felt that he cared more about music than other members of the band

  • He wanted to make #realmusic and follow his heart and dreams

Source: Yahoo

Poor Timbersnake, the fame, stadium tours, and music hating bandmates were too much. Luckily his #realmusic from the heart prevailed. #crymeariver
