Nah, fuck y'all for normalizing him Reply

Thread

Link

Coal country nuance: One woman backed Trump because he seemed "very humble" on Jimmy Fallon. https://t.co/0ketX0e4tu pic.twitter.com/Ahs2wWXipv — NYT National News (@NYTNational) November 28, 2016

Reply

Thread

Link

Lmao I had this whole comment posted and you just posted this. I deleted my comment real quick. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i really don't get how choose to vote for someone based on stuff like this like it's literally just incomprehensible to me that someone would vote for a person to lead their country based off "they seem humble(/folksy)"



i remember people saying that obama came off as too intelligent when he ran and i didn't understand that either lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There's an irrational fear or skepticism of intelligence. I legit don't understand it but would like to understand this phenomena that is anti-intellectualism. I can't even believe that's a word. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Being "anti elitist" was such a huge thing during that election. I remember the McCain campaign always about places like New York not being "real America" as if the mid-west and the south were the only places that really meant anything and Jon Stewart called them out for saying that shit while also not being able to keep 9/11 out their mouth.



Edited at 2017-02-10 03:12 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Smart people want someone smarter than they are in a place of leadership, dumb people want someone exactly like them Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

it's honestly baffling. i wouldn't want someone like me as president because i'm unqualified for the job and i know it. i want the best minds out there in gov't positions. what good is having a beer with a guy if he runs the country into the ground. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

~I voted for him because I could imagine having a beer with him yknow~





R M E Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

so... she tuned out everything else Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't know how we're going to get away from the ~how people feel~ preference over actual issues and policy discussions. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'd like to say Cheeto Hitler being on SNL or Fallon didn't persuade a lot of voters but it seems like otherwise.



It's funny to see all these Trump supporters backtrack bc they didn't think he would actually do the things he said he would. Reply

Thread

Link

That's why the Trump Regrets Twitter is both a great source of schadenfreude but also frustration. Like how the fuck could they not see this coming Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The 25% (?) that did vote for this man should DIAF. I do not feel for those assholes whatsoever. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was reading through that Twitter recently and I can't wrap my head around those people. So many of them are like, "I can't believe you're doing what you said you would do!" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





By the way, how could they think this was a good idea?! As Andy Daly pointed out, it's as wrongheaded as the Cosby "meme me" thing. Do they not know how many "nooooo" gifs exist in the world??



We stand with @POTUS. Do you? #9thcircuit — GOP (@GOP) February 10, 2017





I wanted to go with







but I couldn't find it on the Twitter keyboard, sadly.

"Fuckface von Clownstick" is still the absolute best.By the way,could they think this was a good idea?! As Andy Daly pointed out, it's as wrongheaded as the Cosby "meme me" thing. Do they not know how many "nooooo" gifs exist in the world??I wanted to go withbut I couldn't find it on the Twitter keyboard, sadly. Reply

Thread

Link

Have fun on the sinking ship Republicunts. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

god i hate fallon so much lol i used to think ppl's hate for him was ott but christ he's awful like just not suited for this job or any job where we have to see/hear him Reply

Thread

Link

Jimmy trynna stop those ratings from slipping any further Reply

Thread

Link



Someone on Twitter suspected they drummed this up real quick in response to Colbert's recent ratings win last week and I was like Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah that makes sense tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol yeah, it's quite transparent Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

All he does is watch tv Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao he's brought the sassiness and creativity out of everyone. our illegitimate president talks and acts like a 2 year old. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've seen two year olds accept being told no with more grace and dignity Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I want to watch this for Seth, but I haven't given Fallon a single yt view since the whole drumpf thing.

Sorry Seth. Reply

Thread

Link

I know :( I really didn't want to give Fallon a view but I adore Seth and really wanted to delight in seeing him class up the show. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wish there was a summary somewhere lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

miga, I watched and its bad. you dont need to. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i'm glad SNL is trying to redeem themselves but how did they think having him on was going to go?



though i would've loved to hear the negotiations to get him on the show. Reply

Thread

Link

lmao I'm never forgetting that they helped normalize him Reply

Thread

Link

I pressed play but saw this was over 7 mins and I can't sit thru these two for that long



I'll wait for the gifs or somethin Reply

Thread

Link

I hate Jimmy Fallon is his coked out existence. Reply

Thread

Link

So, I guess he's getting backlash and his show is flopping.



Good. Reply

Thread

Link





https://mobile.twitter.com/SteveKop ack/status/830062818011529216



😂😂😂😂



Edited at 2017-02-10 03:10 pm (UTC) "Being president is harder than Donald thought"😂😂😂😂 Reply

Thread

Link

I hated Fallon on SNL (always sniggering at the camera, mugging, fucking up sketches on purpose to draw attention) but thought he excelled as a host because as a host it was his JOB to snigger at the camera and mug. I had just about gotten over my hatred of him and started admitting he had found his spot when the Trump thing happened.



SNL is doing a big mea culpa about their complicitness in helping Trump now, but it is merely closing the barn door after the horse got out.



Fallon lost me on Trumpday and he will never, ever get me back.



These fucking people, man. Yeah, y'all are real sorry you played along now, aren't you? Now that he's coming for you and your friends who believe in pesky things like civil rights and common decency. How does it feel, NBC, knowing that you helped put fascism in the White House? Reply

Thread

Link

He lost me there too.

I was already fatigued of him trying to one-up all his guests on his silly games though, and when he had the perfect guest to do that he... fluffs its hair. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link