'OITNB's' Danielle Brooks on Shifting Gender Roles, Breaking Size Barriers

- She only had 2 onscreen role models to look up to (Moesha’s Countess Vaughn and Cinderella‘s Natalie Desselle), so representation is really important.- She wants people to expand the definition of what is it to be a female.- She praises the diversity on OITNB : Hispanic female lead, transgender female lead, black female leads.- She is glad that all forms of beauty are represented on OITNB.- She wants diverse roles : to be the love interest, to be allowed to be fabulous, to be in a thriller or an action movie.- She is happy about Hidden Figures' success but we should not have to wait 2017 to have 3 black women as leads in a movie.