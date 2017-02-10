'OITNB's' Danielle Brooks on Shifting Gender Roles, Breaking Size Barriers
#OITNB's @thedanieb talks shifting gender roles, breaking size barriers https://t.co/Es4gC5iI65 pic.twitter.com/0LLClTRVfb— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) 10 février 2017
- She only had 2 onscreen role models to look up to (Moesha’s Countess Vaughn and Cinderella‘s Natalie Desselle), so representation is really important.
- She wants people to expand the definition of what is it to be a female.
- She praises the diversity on OITNB : Hispanic female lead, transgender female lead, black female leads.
- She is glad that all forms of beauty are represented on OITNB.
- She wants diverse roles : to be the love interest, to be allowed to be fabulous, to be in a thriller or an action movie.
- She is happy about Hidden Figures' success but we should not have to wait 2017 to have 3 black women as leads in a movie.
source
