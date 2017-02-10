nt

Miranda Kerr says that she and fiance Evan Spiegel are waiting until marriage to have sex



Miranda who is engaged to Snapchat CEO and confirmed asshole Evan Spiegel spoke to The Times of London and confirmed that she has not had sex with her fiance till now. Kerr said that she and Spiegel, her boyfriend of 2 years and fiance of seven months, haven't had sex yet and are abstaining from it. She said, "Not until after we get married,” adding that “[Spiegel] is very traditional. We can’t…I mean we’re just…waiting.” It is unclear if this is a born-again type of situation.

Kerr has a child from her previous marriage with Orlando Bloom and has been in a relationship with James Packer and famously had a fling with Justin Bieber resulting in an altercation between Bieber and Bloom. Spiegel has dated Lucinda Aragon, a model and former The Bachelor contestant.

Is abstinence the new trend in Hollywood? Ciara's husband, now this...
