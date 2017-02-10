Miranda Kerr says that she and fiance Evan Spiegel are waiting until marriage to have sex

somehow i doubt that she's upset that she's not allowed to fuck him.



why would you want people to know this about your life

mte. literally offering up this info unprovoked. just say that its none of his business to the interviewer. her personality sucks and he is a douche

right, no one kerr

two years and seven months dating and no sex? i could never. wouldn't be surprised if they're one of those couples who don't count fingering, oral, or handjobs as sex.

It's really easy tho, a lot of people don't really care about sex lol

yea. i kinda agree. i really dont care about sex at all...

true. not since i turned 24. i used to get down lmao & now i'm just like, not that interested.

cant relate tbh

I wouldn't wanna fuck that guy either. Good luck after the wedding, sis

well she will get what she wants: $$$. good for her because he's a PoS

what about soaking

Wow I didn't know he was an asshole but I should've known, all tech people are fucking lunatics, like they say fashion people are awful but damn, at least they know they're vapid/ just selling clothes, tech people think they're gifts to the world/curing cancer. Awful industry.

all these tech bros are soo soo soo thirsty for hollywood attention. it's really just sad. i kinda hate that they are all getting into producing movies and tv shows.

I really hope the tech bubble bursts, I can't stand any of those tacky motherfuckers.

i've been waiting for it for at least 4 or 5 years now. idk if it will ever happen. no sign of slowing down. but i dont know much about this industry

I lived in SF when I worked there and you can tell the effect the industry has had on the city, I feel bad for the locals who lived their all their lives now have to pay an absurd amount of money for rent just bc engineers get to make $200k a year.

tech people think they're gifts to the world/curing cancer



lmfao that is so true. reminds me of the Silicon Valley ep where they go to some event where people present their new apps or whatever and all the presentations say their product is going to "make the world a better place"

I used to work in the tech industry, it's exactly like that. They all go around congratulating themselves on the stupidest achievements, it was so embarrassing to sit there and clap for some new release that would make things better for consumers, I would just look at everyone and in my head think "I don't fucking belong here"....



I left after a year. The worst fucking year of my life.

god, this is what i absolutely HATE about the tech industry. they all act like they're these big visionaries and innovators who are improving the lives of people all over the world when all they're doing is trying to figure out how to make people spend money.

All the ones I've come across used to be nerds in high school who are still bitter that they couldn't get girls when they were younger and now think that they ~deserve perfect tens because make a lot of money... while simultaneously hating women who are only after their money lol.

this is why they are so thirsty for VS models and Hollywood C listers

yup tech bros were basically considered losers and ugly growing up and now they have this money and power, and ofc the women that come with that, so its like revenge of the nerds.



they have all have an intense victim complex yet they're so fucking entitled i hate them lol



spiegel was always a super entitled brat because his parents are rich af....like idk why fate has to reward people like him w more money

All the tech (or start up, just as bad) bros I know are insufferable neo liberals and pretend to be aware of social issues but deep down are some of the worst misogynists I've come across

anyway it amuses me to no end that the founder of fucking snapchat is seemingly a practitioner of abstinence. lol

lol yes, I know snapchat is also a thing for celebs/attentions whores but besides that it's the most well known way to send sexy selfies.

That's weird. I hope he doesn't suck in bed.

a teenage bieber





billionaire james packer





greasy bear (brandon davis)

her dating history is fucking hilarious LOL she's so shameless

a teenage bieber

billionaire james packer

greasy bear (brandon davis)

yuck...i cant even support this fuckery in the name of #getmoneybitch

she is so scandalous

I need more tea on her stat

she is actually just very boring. in it for the cash. i dont hate but the choice of men is truly pathetic

I still refuse to believe the Bieber hookup happened. Mostly because it annoys me to think of the boost his already elephantine ego got from it.



she also fucked a teenager. that's super gross and creepy of her

Ew I thought this happened when he was supposedly 20.

fuck i havent thought about greasy bear in so long lol

Marrying someone and finding out the sex is terrible would be awful

sex with that guy will be awful either way lmao



but yeah, in general, IA

dude's a megalomaniac misogynist dork like most white tech nerds so I wouldn't want to fuck him either

i don't understand these people

why wouldn't you have sex before marrying? fuck if it's sacred or something

if your partner sucks at sex you're gonna live with awful sex for the rest of your life

i dont think it's a rest of the life situation for her. there are more imp short term goals like $$

Didn't this girl watch season 3 of Sex and the City? This won't end well.

Some people are so horrible in bed and it's not their skills(they can learn) it's their attitude thats not going to change and makes it awful. But if youre marrying (known)assholes then I guess they deserve it.

she seems pretty awful herself so i can see this marriage working

That's a really good point about their attitude not changing and making things suck. I dated a guy like that in undergrad- athlete with an amazing body who seemed like a lovely guy but he had ZERO interest in changing anything about his awful technique. No thank you @ the thought of waiting until marriage only to find out during the honeymoon that they're awful like that.

He's an ass so he's waiting until marriage to have sex with you, Miranda. Other women on the other hand.



