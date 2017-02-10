Miranda Kerr says that she and fiance Evan Spiegel are waiting until marriage to have sex
Miranda who is engaged to Snapchat CEO and confirmed asshole Evan Spiegel spoke to The Times of London and confirmed that she has not had sex with her fiance till now. Kerr said that she and Spiegel, her boyfriend of 2 years and fiance of seven months, haven't had sex yet and are abstaining from it. She said, "Not until after we get married,” adding that “[Spiegel] is very traditional. We can’t…I mean we’re just…waiting.” It is unclear if this is a born-again type of situation.
Kerr has a child from her previous marriage with Orlando Bloom and has been in a relationship with James Packer and famously had a fling with Justin Bieber resulting in an altercation between Bieber and Bloom. Spiegel has dated Lucinda Aragon, a model and former The Bachelor contestant.
Is abstinence the new trend in Hollywood? Ciara's husband, now this...
lmfao that is so true. reminds me of the Silicon Valley ep where they go to some event where people present their new apps or whatever and all the presentations say their product is going to "make the world a better place"
I left after a year. The worst fucking year of my life.
they have all have an intense victim complex yet they're so fucking entitled i hate them lol
a teenage bieber
billionaire james packer
greasy bear (brandon davis)
I need more tea on her stat
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/art
that was a trip
but yeah, in general, IA
why wouldn't you have sex before marrying? fuck if it's sacred or something
if your partner sucks at sex you're gonna live with awful sex for the rest of your life
+have grown great chemistry
+understands each other on an intellectual and emotional level
+and spiritual
+can cook each other's favorite foods just how we like them
+can resolve fights without being petty
+can comfortably go to any function bc we look good together
+have a shared stance on or are understanding of each other's alcohol or drug intake
+have a need to better each other without being condescending
+trustworthy
+not here for thirst follows on any social media platform...