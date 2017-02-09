[music] katy:witness

Katy Perry's Chained to the Rhythm premiered during BEATS1




This evening Katy Perry's new single "Chained to the Rhythm" premiered during BEATS1 on Apple Music. Along with the song premiering, Katy showcased the single's cover art.

The lyric video has premiered on Katy's VEVO channel. The song is now available for purchase.



