Katy Perry's Chained to the Rhythm premiered during BEATS1
ONE HOUR UNTIL #CHAINEDTOTHERHYTHM. Cover art by #FrederikHeyman pic.twitter.com/pgZDaPBntO— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) February 10, 2017
This evening Katy Perry's new single "Chained to the Rhythm" premiered during BEATS1 on Apple Music. Along with the song premiering, Katy showcased the single's cover art.
The lyric video has premiered on Katy's VEVO channel. The song is now available for purchase.
SOURCE: 1, 2
not listening to garbage rip tbh
it might grow on me tho
