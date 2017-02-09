freja scream

Lady Gaga Has A New Boyfriend!!!!

gaga carino


Dayum, sis is slaying. Gaga is confirmed to be dating her talent agent, a man named Christian Carino. Carino is an agent at CAA who reps Gaga as well as many other celebs including Jennifer Lopez, Neil Patrick Harris, Jared Leto, Johnny Depp, Margot Robbie, Britney Spears, Keira Knightley, Miley Cyrus, Eva Longoria, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Zac Efron and Demi Lovato.

They were showing lots of PDA before the Superbowl. She even posed for a selfie as he kissed her cheek.

Gaga was previously engaged to Taylor Kinney until she *allegedly* cheated on him with one of Ryan Murphy's twinks from AHS: Hotel.



gaga carino 2





Would you fuck him?

SOURCE
Tagged: ,