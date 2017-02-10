ANTM SCANDAL!

dog

- antm 23 contestant krislian rodriguez claims music star-fashion icon-actress rita ora was out to get her because they both banged calvin harris
- at one point during the competition, rita whispered to a fellow judge, "i just think we're making a mistake." some people on the set felt rita was talking about krislian.
- rita and calvin dated in 2013 and 2014. short time later he started dating krislian after meeting her in his music video

