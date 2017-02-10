ANTM SCANDAL!
‘AMERICA’S NEXT TOP MODEL ‘RITA ORA 86’D ME Cause We Both Dated Calvin Harris | TMZ https://t.co/1cznMqLVqR pic.twitter.com/eauOOFHFCx— Papa Razzi (@trashmag) February 9, 2017
- antm 23 contestant krislian rodriguez claims music star-fashion icon-actress rita ora was out to get her because they both banged calvin harris
- at one point during the competition, rita whispered to a fellow judge, "i just think we're making a mistake." some people on the set felt rita was talking about krislian.
- rita and calvin dated in 2013 and 2014. short time later he started dating krislian after meeting her in his music video
