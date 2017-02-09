Lady Gaga Had The Biggest Post-Superbowl Sales Increase of Any Performer

Here's what the #SuperBowl bump looks like for Lady Gaga, Imagine Dragons, Woody Guthrie & more https://t.co/bw50WGK2TT pic.twitter.com/WGLioyOrey — billboard (@billboard) February 9, 2017

After Lady Gaga's bigly comeback performance at the Superbowl, the good sis has seen the biggest bump in sales of any performer. Last week, Joanne was at No. 66 on the Billboard 200, now it looks set to vault as possibly as high as No. 2.Born This Way had the biggest increase in streams at 1085% and a “Million Reasons” is still #1 on iTunes since performing. Her entire catalog has seen a 1009% increase in sales. Her radio airplay also doubled to 6.1M.Even Woodie Gunthrie's "This Land Is Your Land" has seen 127% increase in page views on wiki. #impact