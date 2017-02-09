Courtney Love will star in new Menendez movie
-Courtney Love will play matriarch Kitty Menendez along with Benito Martinez, who has been casted as Jose Menendez
-Nico Tortorella and Myko Olivier will play Lyle and Erik, respectively
True crime post?
i was way too young to remember anything about the trail, so i didn't realize how thick the racial tension was throughout the entire thing. i also didn't realize how long the trail took. i love how the stories were told from so many sides, from the jury to the lawyers to OJ.
At least the menendez story is intriguing, but it was already well made (from what I can remember) for TV.
im watching the doc rn on hulu & it's so interesting to watch it from a sociological point of view
also, im a so ashamed of myself bc i think erik was so attractive, & i know somebody that looks a lot like him, so now i find that person attractive as well #daddyissues