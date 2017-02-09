Courtney Love will star in new Menendez movie

do you guys think the brothers were really abused by their fathers? Reply

I've watched several doc about this (years ago) and I definitely believed that they were. Reply

I'd never want to be responsible for denying a victim their right to tell their story and I definitely would never intend to put the validity of their claims in doubt. That said, Dominick Dunne did a phenomenal series of articles on the Menendez trials that I randomly came across a few months ago and the depths of their depravity is just insane. I can't speak to whether or not there was abuse but I don't think abuse was what made them do what they did. Reply

I work with survivors of sexual assault/abuse and while I'm not an expert on their story, I def think they were abused by their father Reply

i think they were, and also they had their cousins testimonial

Yeah, I think it's been well established. However, they were 18 and 20 years old when they conspired to kill them, it was totally premeditated & they deserve what they got. Reply

I watched 'Murder made me Famous' and the recent 20/20 of their story along with what I always thought, I don't believe them. Reply

I don't know enough about the story to have a strong opinion. Also don't really feel comfortable judging and speculating about Sexual abuse but... Probably Reply

Yes Reply

i thought they both abused them? groce Reply

i did read that. they were abused by both parents. Reply

I believe it. And I also believe they deserve their prison sentences. Reply

i think he did. i watched the special on abc and some relative said at 8 one of them brought it up. the relative could have been lying, but if it was true 8 year old whoever said it, i believe it. Reply

it was a snow day today and my mom and i binged the people vs. OJ and it was so good! sterling k. brown was fantastic. he's an awesome actor.



i was way too young to remember anything about the trail, so i didn't realize how thick the racial tension was throughout the entire thing. i also didn't realize how long the trail took. i love how the stories were told from so many sides, from the jury to the lawyers to OJ. Reply

The People vs. OJ has to be one of the best things I have ever seen. It was so incredibly well written! I, too, was way too young to understand what was going on, while it was going on. So it was totally my first time "experiencing" the whole OJ trial. Reply

i'm currently watching it as well and i'm liking it so far. i'd love to see them take on this case. Reply

i just finished watching the people vs. oj simpson on netflix and finally understand the hype. i don't think i really knew much about the trial at all before this Reply

I really enjoy the Generation Why podcast. I try to find similar podcasts, but none of them grab me. Mostly because of the hosts. Reply

Tonya harding and now this? Sheesh



At least the menendez story is intriguing, but it was already well made (from what I can remember) for TV. Reply

They seem to be dredging up all these '90s scandals again, OJ, Tonya, JonBenet, Monica Lewinsky. I wonder when they will recycle the Amy Fisher stuff, even though she already got 3 TV movies, lol. Reply

Edited at 2017-02-10 04:21 am (UTC) that model who was arrested a few years back looks a lot like one of those menedez brothers in his court appearance photo Reply

What did he do? Reply

I'm still haunted from watching the serial rapist/ killer's confession that somebody linked in the last true crime post 😟 Reply

For anyone, like me, who was too young to really understand what happened in this case/the trials I highly recommend reading this article Dominick Dunne wrote about it. It's wild and really goes into detail about what happened. I think he covered both trials for Vanity Fair. Anyway here's the link: Nightmare on Elm Drive Reply

i love his articles about them, they are so intriguing Reply

His old articles on pretty much anything are absolutely fascinating to me. I recently bought a few of his compilation books and the articles all had me on the edge of my seat despite them all being about gossip and events that happened before I was born and/or aware of the world around me, LoL Sis really spilled that tea. Reply

If y'all enjoyed 'The People v. OJ Simpson', you need to watch 'O.J.: Made in America'. It was well crafted. They even mention one of the Menendez brothers because he was in the same prison as OJ at that time /csb Reply

lol i just mentioned that in my own comment!

im watching the doc rn on hulu & it's so interesting to watch it from a sociological point of view Reply

interesting. were they abused as boys or was that a lie? Reply

i've been on a true crime binge lately, i saw their documentary on hulu along with oj made in america, and i had no idea they were in jail together



also, im a so ashamed of myself bc i think erik was so attractive, & i know somebody that looks a lot like him, so now i find that person attractive as well #daddyissues

I find him attractive too... Yikes @ us tbh Reply

I used to read random pages on the Unsolved Mysteries Wikia site but it got so depressing after a while :( Reply

someone linked a podcast on here and it legit scared the shit out of me where I couldn't even go to bed. I wish I could remember it. Reply

this whitewashing yikes mess. i almost thought this was another ryan murphy series at first Reply

