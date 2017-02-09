I'm pissed that they had Betty take over Veronicas storyline. I wanted Veronica to go full lima heights in this episode but they had her retract her claws to allow Betty to be the "hero"



Other then that, it was a good episode.

I agree, I want a full Blair Waldorf Veronica! She is getting walked upon story line wise.

i feel like she is. and betty just called the guy a jerk. i didn't finish the episode yet tho. only 20 minutes in

I loved the slutshaming theme of the episode. It's important to showcase that these things are unacceptable. I also loved the scenes with the Pussycats and Archie, especially Josie schooling Archie on his privilege.





However - and I know that all of the characters are having personality makeovers and for the most part I've been okay with it - I was really frustrated at what the show did with tonight Chuck. That marks two MOC on this show that are shitheads. I also don't like that Nancy was nowhere to be seen. She and Chuck are one of the longest lasting relationships in the comics, and it would have been nice to see that positivity.

I assume Reggie, at least, will get more nuance going forward, since he's a reasonably important character in the mythos.

I loved it on those counts too. I wasn't expecting it to be tackling such issues.

I did like that they took that aspect seriously, but I didn't need the weird revenge plot.

Was that Barb from Stranger Things playing Ethel?



I remembered her name lol



Edited at 2017-02-10 04:05 am (UTC)

lol i asked that too. i think it was.

Betty's characterization on this show seems to be heavily based on that meme from some years ago that used various old comics to suggest Betty was actually a psychopath. I'm digging it.



#JusticeForEthel made me laugh. Reply

Is this show worth watching for Betty and Veronica? They're the only reasons I might give it a shot. Reply

I enjoy the show overall, but Betty and Veronica are definitely the best parts of it.

i rmr being so against this show when it was first announced, but i'm seriously obsessed w it.



i'm annoyed they had to demonize chuck tho. idr him being a dick in the comics, so idky they had to go there w him

im surprised that i really like the show so far. betty & veronica are so gorgeous, ugh.



i still can't decide if i find archie hot or not lol Reply

the dialogue on this show is so... i felt like i was getting smacked with a brick.



anyways, i love dark!betty. Reply

wait, did the comics ever have a mystery story line? granted i never followed them too closely but i read them a bit growing up and i don't remember anything dark about them

Thread

idk about if they had a dark story line (altho i doubt it, cuz the comics seemed p "wholesome" to me). but there was the flawless show Archie's Weird Mysteries, a true gem

I remember that show <3

There was a really good zombie series

i can't believe chuck was that kid from unfabulous with emma roberts. it kept bothering me throughout the episode trying to figure out where i recognized him from.

i noticed right away lol. then they ruined him.

I really hope next week's episode outs Miss Grundy and she gets fired. The Archie/Miss Grundy romance is gross and I want her in jail.

Yes their grossness is dragging the show down imo

imma need ha to be fore than fired; maybe betty can crock-pot her

This show is so bad, but I love it so much.

i wonder if betty is going to switch into polly and start murdering people

this show should be called BETTY

I agree! Lili Reinhart is phenomenal. Archie was seemed like a secondary character this episode

Is this show any good? I like teen shows but cheerleader drama is so old at this point...

eh cheerleading is a backdrop for now

If you like trash, you'll like this.

the cheerleading literally pops up for seconds aside from episode one LOL Last week it was there for the pep rally and this week it was only mentioned in dialogue and barely at that.

Reply

Yaaaaaaass at Betty's mom catching them hands! I wish she got hit more.

And between Betty's snapping two episodes in a row now, Polly's institutionalization, and their mom's inability to let things go, something ain't right in that family.

Reply

hold up! was that BArb in tonight's episode?

Yes, and she's not a great actress

END HA!!



I'm worried @ Betty 👀 also I had no clue Barb was Ethel!!

Betty's mom is a real see you next tuesday

Nooooo! @ the real miss Grundy being dead :X

