February 9th, 2017, 10:05 pm
Riverdale 1x04 'The Last Picture Show' promo
Other then that, it was a good episode.
However - and I know that all of the characters are having personality makeovers and for the most part I've been okay with it - I was really frustrated at what the show did with tonight Chuck. That marks two MOC on this show that are shitheads. I also don't like that Nancy was nowhere to be seen. She and Chuck are one of the longest lasting relationships in the comics, and it would have been nice to see that positivity.
I remembered her name lol
Edited at 2017-02-10 04:05 am (UTC)
#JusticeForEthel made me laugh.
i'm annoyed they had to demonize chuck tho. idr him being a dick in the comics, so idky they had to go there w him
i still can't decide if i find archie hot or not lol
anyways, i love dark!betty.
And between Betty's snapping two episodes in a row now, Polly's institutionalization, and their mom's inability to let things go, something ain't right in that family.
I'm worried @ Betty 👀 also I had no clue Barb was Ethel!!
i want a Cheryl/Veronica team.
Also with all those spoilers in the last post, i hope its all true, cause that will make the show sooooo much fun if they go the supernatural route.