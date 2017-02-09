I'm sure there's about to be some more twists and turns before it happens but thank God Mellie's going to be president. And it better be with Marcus by her side! I ship them like burning and she deserves happiness (and fantastic sex).



Michael deserves so much better than Cyrus and he's a way better father to Ella. And as much as I want Mellie to be president, it would have been monumental to have Cyrus and Michael in the White House.



I miss Jake.

Yeah, Michael started out shady but he's really sweet and a good father to Ella.



I wonder where Jake is. it's weird how he's barely been in it this season.

It would've also been monumental with Vargas as president and Cyrus as VP. But I'll take Mellie as president too

Abby is really frustrating me. I think she is just deliberately trying to one-up Olivia at any cost. She let the power get to her head.



Tom's character direction throughout the series has surprised me. from random friendly secret service agent who told Fitz he saw him having sex with Liv in the Oval to Cyrus's downfall.



