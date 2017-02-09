February 9th, 2017, 10:04 pm klutzy_girl Scandal - 6.04 - The Belt - Promo Source Tagged: scandal (abc), television, television - abc, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 55 comments Add comment
Michael deserves so much better than Cyrus and he's a way better father to Ella. And as much as I want Mellie to be president, it would have been monumental to have Cyrus and Michael in the White House.
I miss Jake.
I wonder where Jake is. it's weird how he's barely been in it this season.
Tom's character direction throughout the series has surprised me. from random friendly secret service agent who told Fitz he saw him having sex with Liv in the Oval to Cyrus's downfall.