Billy Brown (Nate) talks HTGAWM

Discussion/Viewing Post for S3E12: “Go Cry Somewhere Else”

We have no idea who killed Wes but we have many suspects which include Billy Brown's Nate who was seen going into Annalise's house before it blew it up. Billy talks with Lindsay MacDonald about where his loyalties lie and what to expect from tonight's episode.: “Nate’s loyalty is to himself,” Brown says. “After all that has been thrust upon him and all he’s been through — strip searches, losing his wife, not even having the opportunity to spend precious moments with her because he was forcibly put into jail, excoriated from the police department, publicly humiliated, losing his job, you name it… Nate’s been a quick study in taking care of number one, and that’s fine with him.”: “In detective speak, everybody’s a suspect. Could [Frank] have done it? Sure he could have done it— but that’s why Nate was one of the best detectives on the force. He’s not going to arrive at any abrupt conclusions until the evidence supports it. Right now, Nate’s looking at all these motherf***ers.”