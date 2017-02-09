Celebrities react to the appeals court decision on 45's travel ban EO
The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday has rejected
45's attempt to revive his controversial travel ban executive order. However, 45 has responded that he will "SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE!"
King Joffrey doesn't like to lose. https://t.co/rXvvNot7yq— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 10, 2017
3-0— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 10, 2017
We saw you in court. You lost. Get used to it. https://t.co/Z14xI9SaTv— Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) February 9, 2017
It certainly IS at stake with you and #PresidentBannon in charge. https://t.co/4Gfth3Rtgs— billy eichner (@billyeichner) February 9, 2017
As bad as Trump feels about losing this, you KNOW he feels worse about losing the Emmy.— billy eichner (@billyeichner) February 9, 2017
I'm pretty sure Trump thinks the next court this goes to is The People's Court.— billy eichner (@billyeichner) February 10, 2017
"I'LL SEE YOU IN COURT!" is really the worst thing to yell after you just lost in court— Erin 🎶Gloria🎶 Ryan (@morninggloria) February 9, 2017
justice prevails— Nick Offerman (@Nick_Offerman) February 9, 2017
TRUMP LOSES. Reinstatement of the ban is DENIED by Court.— Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) February 9, 2017
A victory against hate. Appeals Court rules against Trump. His Muslim Ban can not be enforced for the time being.— Michael Moore (@MMFlint) February 9, 2017
(i really don`t wish him harm, just sad that people like that keep succeeding in life with praise from others. i think the best case scenario besides him pulling a grinch and uniting the country, is to literally take his ball and go home. the other pope quit early and we got francis, maybe trump can do it too. his back-ups are worse though.)
How long will it take them to bring it to SCOTUS, and will it be ruled on before or after Gorsuch is or isn't approved
I hope that means he's taking it to the basketball court so maybe he can fall and break a hip.
also i'm amused by chris evans' feud with former kkk leader on twitter
SEE YOU IN "COURT," THE "SECURITY" OF OUR "NATION" IS AT STAKE!
Bannon needs to get the fuck out.
I am willing to start dabbling in sacrifices to make it happen.