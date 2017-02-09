Ed Sheeran describes how Taylor Swift prevents her music from leaking
Ed listened to the song he and Taylor did together when someone with a iPad locked in a briefcase played it for him. Taylor has spoken of being paranoid and protective before. In 2014, she only allowed a Rolling Stone interviewer to listen to 1989 through headphones on Taylor's iPhone. She also flew an iPod to the director of Shake it Off to ask if he liked the song and would like to direct the video. Taylor has also spoken of being paranoid that rooms are bugged or that there are cameras following her everywhere, so she only listens to music through headphones and is careful when changing.
Ed Sheeran on how he hears any new music from Taylor [@CAPRICHO] pic.twitter.com/q5LmpoUHOY— Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) February 9, 2017
Source: Twitter
:/
phones can record shit 2 way idgaf what anyone says, i aint changing near a phone.
Taylor is like a real-life meme of herself.
Or she could do streaming only and not milk the physical sales. HA-HA Taylor wants every dime she can make of course :)
i know someone that lived in soho and there was work being done on the facade of her apartment, so there was scaffolding. one day she noticed a check on her desk was missing. a few days later she noticed a phone taped to her window recording. one of the people working on her apartment would go through her window and steal stuff/taped her changing.
The only way to really prevent a leak is probably to drop your album with no notice, Beyoncé style I guess.
But yeah like you said maybe if it's a digital only surprise drop