Ed Sheeran describes how Taylor Swift prevents her music from leaking

Does he talk about Taylor more than he talks about himself Reply

taylor seems like a very controlling person who seems awful to be with Reply

well based on her status it makes sense why she is controlling, its part of the package and not necessarily awful. Reply

"is careful when changing."

:/ Reply

mte :(

I mean..so am I. and i'm not even famous.



phones can record shit 2 way idgaf what anyone says, i aint changing near a phone.

That makes me really sad :(

They need to put BMW on netflix. Reply

LOL that episode was crazy

i don't usually raise issue with these sorts of things but if ~environmentalists~ ever wanted to go after taylor for her wasteful use of her plane they would have a case lol, she treats it like a car or something. Reply

I don't understand why they don't just cram all the celebrities onto one plane. It could be a party. Reply

LMAO! A locked briefcase nnnnnnnnn.



Taylor is like a real-life meme of herself. Reply

I know right, your just a mediocre pop star swift not James Bond. Reply

Tbh I definitely get Taylor being paranoid of hidden cameras, especially after what happened to Erin Andrews Reply

i had the same exact thought, i am a nobody and even i get a lil paranoid in hotel rooms now Reply

Couldn't they just hack her phone? Reply

trump has her set up on a private server Reply

The title of this post followed the content leaves the impression that we are talking about an incontinence drug for spies. Reply

How do you know we aren't? 👀 Reply

This lying ass fool, I have heard her album leaked every time. I still have the user with the secret Tumblr for 1989 LJ noted. And that was 3 days early. I made a sweet teenagers weekend that night when I told her I had the leak during a fierce game of cards against humanity. Reply

I absolutely adore this comment. Reply

I mean, that's 3 days early. So CDs have to be shipped for sales or whatever. I think this is more, before anything is sent to distribution. Cause once a physical copy is out there, there's nothing stopping an employee from opening that shipment box lol



Or she could do streaming only and not milk the physical sales. HA-HA Taylor wants every dime she can make of course :) Reply

i think they mean leak like random, unfinished demos, not an album leak because it was put on shelves a little too soon. Reply

she's had her privacy violated super often, so i don't blame her for feeling that way. it makes me uneasy that she feels like she can't even change without being paranoid :(.



i know someone that lived in soho and there was work being done on the facade of her apartment, so there was scaffolding. one day she noticed a check on her desk was missing. a few days later she noticed a phone taped to her window recording. one of the people working on her apartment would go through her window and steal stuff/taped her changing. Reply

Surely he's being hyperbolic, right? She has every right to guard her music, TBH. That's absolutely terrible that she feels like she has to be constantly on guard, I don't blame her. :-/ Has her case against that POS DJ gone to trial yet? Reply

in August. Reply

That's awful :-/

But her albums always leak a few days early so...it's not working?



The only way to really prevent a leak is probably to drop your album with no notice, Beyoncé style I guess. Reply

I don't think Drake's Views leaked. It was digital only the first week tho. I guess the only way to stop an album from leaking is if you don't immediately release physicals because when you do they have to be shipped to stores and some stores accidentally sell the album early and when someone buys it they just upload it online. Reply

She managed to keep 1989 from leaking for a lot longer than most albums. 3 days before the release is a lot better than most albums that leak a week or more before release date. Also I remember how swiftly leaks were getting knocked down by Taylor Nation in the beginning also. Reply

Trump's SEE YOU IN COURT tweet reminded me of the Taylor Nation see u in court memes when they kept taking down leaks, tour videos, etsy stuff, etc. lmao Reply

It's basically impossible for an album to not leak at least a couple of days ahead of time because the cd has to be shipped to stores



But yeah like you said maybe if it's a digital only surprise drop Reply

That's not at all what hes talking about Reply

It makes me sad that women have fears like men spying on them while they change (yes, even Taylor). Reply

