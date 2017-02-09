Selena Gomez x Kygo - Tease New Song "It Ain't Me"
- Supposedly dropping next week
- No one knows if it's her lead single or a Kygo single
SOURCE SOURCE 2
sounds like a smash tbh
Trust Nobody deserved Bad Things success tbh
But ita, they would spread much faster if she were in the videos.
We truly are in Trumps America where the mediocre can prosper.
w/e tho i thought her last album was full of whisper bops
RECORD "ISSUES" BITCH
JULIA AINT GETTING THAT SONG ANYWHERE.
i'm ready for the new era