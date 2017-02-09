KYKO > Kygo Reply

Thread

Link

Yaaaas my whisper queen! Slaying the game! Silent, but deadly to your faves. Reply

Thread

Link

Buy Chained to the Rhythm tonight at midnight on iTunes!!! Reply

Thread

Link

Buy Me & The Rhythm too while you are at it!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

And Rhythm Nation too! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I Got The Rhythm as well. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Don't forget to get Rhythm is Gonna Get You Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I choose to believe KYGO is the stage name for Kylie Jenner and Tyga's She & Him cover band. Reply

Thread

Link

sounds decent. none of her features have been hits though. its probably bc she's never in the videos lmao Reply

Thread

Link

she's so lazy when songs aren't hers.



Trust Nobody deserved Bad Things success tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MTE Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

We Don't Talk Anymore was a decent hit though no?



But ita, they would spread much faster if she were in the videos. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it doesn't sound anything like her Reply

Thread

Link

I think it sound too much like her. I preferred her on Revival. When it was not her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oop; lmao. This definitely needs more ghost vocals. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

God damn! Pop music this year sucks so far this year, The fifth Harmony rat and white rapper who cried when charlamagne called him out are topping the charts and now this shit.



We truly are in Trumps America where the mediocre can prosper. Reply

Thread

Link

Wow her vocals are ethereal as always. I am so emotional rn 😢 Reply

Thread

Link

sounds like a Chainsmokers song :/ but I'll reserve judgment for when I hear the full thing Reply

Thread

Link

Keep this trash. Reply

Thread

Link



she apparently liked a jelena throwback pic yesterday Reply

Thread

Link

prob in the minority here but i thought the clip sounded nice lol



w/e tho i thought her last album was full of whisper bops Reply

Thread

Link

ontd is fickle Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I like Revival im negl. She should put out Feel Me too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sounds great Reply

Thread

Link

No.



RECORD "ISSUES" BITCH



JULIA AINT GETTING THAT SONG ANYWHERE.



Edited at 2017-02-10 02:44 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

She doesn't even have to rerecord it. They can just throw her name on it. Same thing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

um that doesn't sound like the whisper queen Reply

Thread

Link

i like how it sounds so far



i'm ready for the new era Reply

Thread

Link